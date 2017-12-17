Over 127, 000 Farmers have successfully been captured and registered on the E-Voucher Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in Central Province.

Central Province Agricultural Coordinator (PACO) Adreen Nansungwe, said 127, 605 farmers were successfully registered out of the 172, 149 total allocation for the province.

Speaking in an interview in Kabwe, Dr. Nansungwe said the number is expected to go up by the close of the week because registered farmers are uploaded unto the system every day.

She said out of the successful registered farmers 27, 923 have made their deposits while 7, 405 cards were loaded with redeemable amounts.

The PACO said at the time of the interview only three farmers had fully redeemed their inputs while, 17 had done a partial redeeming.

Dr. Nansungwe observed that the total target for the province may slightly reduce after some salaried workers who are ineligible were initially enlisted on the programme

And More than 5, 000 farmers have deposited their money on the e-Voucher system cards under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in Katete District in Eastern Province.

Katete District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Robbie Musendo in an interview said the district has only remained with about 760 farmers who have not yet deposited the monies.

Government introduced the e-voucher system in order for farmers to access subsidized inputs

And more than 1,000,000 farmers are earmarked to benefit from the programme