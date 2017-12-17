ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) deputy commander David Muma has thanked Government for its commitment to ensuring a stable and modernised ZAF through the acquisition of new assets.

Maj Gen Muma said the acquisition of aircrafts, air defence equipment and construction of support infrastructure was a clear sign that Government was very eager to modernise the operations of ZAF.

He said this during the 2017 Livingstone air force base officers annual ball at the ZAF banquet hall in Livingstone on Friday.

“We recently received 450 unmanned aerial vehicles or drones which are currently based at ZAF Mumbwa air force base.

“The acquisition of the drones will enhance our surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and in the first quarter of 2018, two Spartan aircrafts will be delivered and this will increase the flying capacity of air transport support command,” he said.

He said ZAF was in the process of establishing a school of excellence which was to include the delivery of 15 aircraft for training purposes.

“It is this support from Government that has enabled ZAF to effectively protect Zambia’s airspace and territorial integrity through the projection of air power,” he said.

He said Government was committed to improving conditions of service so that ZAF personnel and their families are able to sustain themselves and save money for future investment.

Speaking earlier ZAF Livingstone station commander Colin Barry said the Livingstone station had carried out a number of tasks that had transformed the operations and resulted in effective and efficient delivery of service.

“Throughout 2017, this station carried out a number of tasks ranging from routine administrative and logistical activities.

“Without doubt the most notable was the commissioning, wings parade and presidential commissioning that took place last month in November and we are sincerely grateful for your support,”Col Barry said.