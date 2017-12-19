Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has revealed that Cabinet on Monday approved the project to relaunch the defunct Zambia Airways.

Mr Mushimba told Journalists in Lusaka that the project will be run under a a Joint Venture model with Ethiopian Airlines.

He said Cabinet has since agreed to set aside US$30 million in 2018 for the project.

Mr Mushimba said his Ministry is optimistic that Zambia Airways will return to the skies next year with October 24th as the date for the launch flight.

He said President Edgar Lungu will be in the inaugural flight, accompanied by senior government officials and Journalists to a destination yet to be identified.

Mr Mushimba said his Technical Task Force appointed by his Ministry decided to adopt the Joint Venture route in order to spare the already stretched national treasury.

He said the business case presented by the Technical Committee of partnering with Ethiopian Airlines is the best model.

Mr Mushimba said the launch of the national carrier will allow Zambia to partake in the US$1.5 billion Zambian aviation market.