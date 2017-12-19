Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has revealed that Cabinet on Monday approved the project to relaunch the defunct Zambia Airways.
Mr Mushimba told Journalists in Lusaka that the project will be run under a a Joint Venture model with Ethiopian Airlines.
He said Cabinet has since agreed to set aside US$30 million in 2018 for the project.
Mr Mushimba said his Ministry is optimistic that Zambia Airways will return to the skies next year with October 24th as the date for the launch flight.
He said President Edgar Lungu will be in the inaugural flight, accompanied by senior government officials and Journalists to a destination yet to be identified.
Mr Mushimba said his Technical Task Force appointed by his Ministry decided to adopt the Joint Venture route in order to spare the already stretched national treasury.
He said the business case presented by the Technical Committee of partnering with Ethiopian Airlines is the best model.
Mr Mushimba said the launch of the national carrier will allow Zambia to partake in the US$1.5 billion Zambian aviation market.
Hahahaha! Of course!
Just $30 million for airline?
Compare to $42 million. Those Chinese officers need arrest someone.
We will spend US$30 million setting up an airline and yet we spend US$42 million on cheap secondhand fire trucks.
Man, I love this comment. So few words but says a lot and in line with the NO VISION policy!
More money poured into a useless endless pit…
HH is the one who sold it at undervalue and got kick backs. That is what we mean that your HH is a white collar thief. This is what he did with Cold Storage Board, sold big cows at as low as K2.00 eactheno his his own business partners. Those are the animals he boasts about!!
Instead of giving us more information about the business plan, the cost, operations and stakeholders involved, the whole of a Minister is talking about the inaugural flight. That’s why everything is so run down and not properly done, as if you are not engineer, very basic coming from a Minister, especially for such a big venture.
Just wait and see the people who will run the airline, that is one airline I am not flying!
Bwana Minister, have we sorted out our mess with the TAZARA joint venture rail-line with the Tanzanians?
Resolve TAZARA before embarking on another venture with very dim light at the end of the tunnel.
Agriculture is hardwork for these lazy bones…easiest thing is wasting money procuring machinery at overpriced rates!!
PF mathematics: 41 fire tenders = $41m
Setting up an Airline = $30m. I need to go back to school. Zambia need very strong opposition party or we will have the Chinese president very soon if we do not already have one
Very well studied this once my friend. I agree totally, also look at this one US$1.5 billion Zambian aviation market. Zambia is rich, our leaders are dull.
Kind of also got me thinking! One of those or both is not right!
From fire trucks, ambulances now to airways, is this the same reason they said the would buy planes from Russia? These criminals have no heart whatsoever. South African airways is struggling because in this industry is not like buying wheel barrows and parroting them in the streets. This is serious business that misfits like these nincompoops have no iota of what it takes to succeed. This is another scandal that was hatched a longtime ago and that US30miilion has simply vanished.
That 30million will soon change to $60million…why can
these morons just leave this idea alone..
South Africa Airways is limping and is being subsidized by government; even Air France has been struggling. Zambia now wants to bring back the white elephant called Zambia Airways? Let private businesses run airlines please; you just want anther loophole of siphoning money. Zambia Railways was given $120m and they are sitting looking up to GRZ with a begging bowl; what will $30m do for an airline? Please lets stop misusing and stealing money.
The idiiiots never learn…they are in Brazil begging for debt write offs yet want to waste more funds in a very risky industry. Its a no brainer!!
There was even a recent report on Africanews.com stating that IATA had said African airlines would post a combined total loss of $100m for this year. So why would you go into this business?? It’s a bad idea.
Even British Airways is fighting to remain profitable.The British Government is not capable of running an Airlines Profitably, and so are many Governments as South Africans will tell you. They just keep SAA for the pride, they do not want it in private hands. The Government has to keep it afloat using public funds. These guys should just leave Zambian Airways as it is, a defunct company. We can’t even run a Bus Company profitably how about an Airline with AIRBORN vehicles??? With that level of inefficiency, I wonder what the safety records will be if it survives for longer to generate one. Why have they privatized most of Zanaco? Zesco? I think PF has too many Jokers!
Congratulations! But the mistakes that led to the downfall of our airline should serve as a lesson. We had the airline full of people going to London without paying because we’re either staff or relative. Once again. Bravo!
So where are you going to fly to with
your aircrafts?
A fooooool and his money are soon parted…unfortunately its our money this morons want to pour down the drain!!
Why do we not have a private national airline in operation the last couple of years to fill the gap left by Zambian Airways and later Zambezi airline? It is because it is not economical to do so for many reasons including the stiff competition. The competition has even become stiffer in recent years. What are the chances that our government will be able to run an airline more effectively than the private sector? Very low. Maybe the only hope is the joint-venture with Ethiopian airlines which happens to be one of the most efficient and profitable airlines in Africa. One of its reasons for success is it operates completely autonomously and free of interference from the the Ethiopian goverment.
This brings to mind the Europe Bond that was poured into Zambia Railways. Where is it today? Our leaders can’t seem to think. Cost of fuel in Zambia is high, how many of local Zambians can afford to fly with the exchange rate, lack of good paying. Wait. How many Zambians are employed in the formal sector?
Yaba