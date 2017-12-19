THE UPND will not allow any member to challenge its leader, Hakainde Hichilema for the presidency during their national convention, party national chairperson Mutale Nalumango has declared.
Ms Nalumango said this at the weekend’s card renewal exercise in Solwezi.
She maintained that the party will not give chance to anyone to challenge their leader.
“Our sole candidate for 2021 is HH and that is why we are not going to allow anyone to challenge him during the convention,” Ms Nalumango said.
And the UPND reshuffles effected last week and its scheduled congress have been described as a sham which offered nothing new because it still has the same leadership.
Zambia Republican Party leader Wright Musoma has charged that the UPND’s agenda was well known to the Zambian people and that they wanted to get power by any means that frustrated the country, noting the reshuffles were merely to blindfold the people to think that the party had changed.
He said not every Zambian could be deceived by such a move and that as long as its leader, Mr Hichilema remained, the party should forget about being in power. Mr Musoma said the reason that the party had never accepted its wrongs was the reason why the people of Zambia had lost hope, noting that at this moment of time, no party could unseat the ruling PF.
“The trouble with the UPND leadership is that it is too pompous and think all is well with them based on satisfying their agenda best known to themselves.
And these reshuffles are a rubber stamp because some of the members are a threat to HH and no Zambian can be deceived,” Mr Musoma said.
Mr Musoma charged that the UPND had already decampaigned itself and that the Zambian people had lost hope, looking at the type of the leadership it was portraying publicly.
“There is nothing new that can be expected from the UPND, truth be told and they should not forget that the people are watching, and the party’s behaviour will remain the same,” he said.
Mr Musoma reiterated that those vying for senior positions should remain humble and leave the rest to God, saying whether the UPND liked it or not, they should respect the presidency as the starting point, which was a cause of conflict in Zambia.
BaMutale Nalumango, why have sunk so low!!The vibrant unionist reduced to the toothless bulldog!We mupamba ulakula mayo eee!!
Sata was PF and PF was Sata until Sata became president!
Beneficiaries of government corruption continue to point to HHs election as UPND president as a problem to them even though he won fair and square because they want to continue benefiting. Otherwise HH was and still is the right man for UPND.
Ask yourself, where is Sakwiba Sikota and his party? The delegates chose someone who would be best for the party and time has vindicated them.
I am not for the idea that he can not be challenged though. Its important for parties to first be democratic in their own parties before assuming office. In this matter PF is no better. Its actually worse! How can one be voted in by acclamation?! LOL
UPND has lost more of my interest. Why behave like PF? And no one can win against HH anyway, but allow people to test how solid their balls are.
If you ask yourselves… Who can contest HH in the UPND?
Though not a Tonga, I marvel at why Tongas are so hated. Not too long ago, this man you call Hakainde Hichilema, ( H H ), had the national presidency snatched away from him by the man you are extolling, Edgar Lungu. And now you want even the party presidency confiscated from him by somebody else. UPND’s founder, Anderson Mazoka, had a similar experience when Frederick Chiluba grabbed a clearly won and hard fought national presidency from him. How far is this going to go before Tongas start feeling that they are not really Zambians? Aren’t Tongas Zambians too? Why do you hate them that much? Was it not Kennedy Mweene, a Tonga, who helped us win the African Championship, when he saved that historical Drogba penalty, a few years ago? Have we forgotten?
Iam so amazed at Mrs Nalumango openingly acknowledging that HH is bound to loose in his own party but willing to test him again at national level. Ask the new leaders of ANC it is good to go through those emotions at the party level without being protective. HH is not popular in his own party.I wish you had consultated .
I had very little respect for this woman and now she has lost it. The danger of finding yourself in the midst of Tongas is manifesting in this once respectable woman
Y is kambwili not in PF today.?
It’s now official.
Don’t ever dream that the UPND under HH can ever repent from their tribal sins.
Almost all the people who have left the UPND have left after being frustrated with the narrow tribal agenda.
Just ask Banda, Chisanga, etc. Soon GBV(GBM) will realise that he is the wrong tribe in UPND. I always thought that UPND was above kaponya cadre, dictatorial politics of wamuya ya ya.
Wamuyayaya. What will happen if by mistake Zambians make HH a republican president? With the current PF government making so many blander, you will want to think the opposition will offer alternatives but alas!
Hogwash
THE ONLY REASON hh ,WAS CHOSEN TO BE UPND LEADER WAS BECAUSE HE IS TONGA.
THAT IS SAME REASON HE WILL REMAIN THEIR LEADER.
Shameless upnd. Where is democracy in this party.
I knew hh was a dictatator
Yeah, he is a dic
HH is a dic. LOL
UPND this is the 21st century. Dictatorship is dying and you are reviving it. Just allow challengers, after all they won’t win
I am going to challenge him myself. Nalumango shurup!
Political feather weaights! UPND could have even done a wishy washy convention to just show democracy.. He is the sole candidate because? he cant be challenged because? This is the same reason we have such a mess in the country..believing that one person is the alpha and omega! Even the smartest of people are reduced to freaking bootlickers because power resides eternal in one individual. Thanks UPND, you are very useless indeed!
Arms Folded bauze bamvesese lelo
If HH is the right man for UPND in 2021, let him be tested at the convention; I’m sure he will beat any opposition from within the party if he is truly popular. But to say no one should challenge him, I think Bo Nalumango has missed it!!
Where is the democracy kansi????
A leader has invested his personal funds in the party with the hope of refunding himself with public funds in the improbable event that he became president.
This guy is Buthelezi.He is wasting your time wailing in the media and losing arguments in courts while others are governing.
As simple and faulty as Edgar Lungu is,he had wisdom enough to endear himself to the voters.
In many ways Edgar is truly one of us.He comes from the gutter and we love that about him.
If the PF are f00ls then the UPND are imbeciles because the latter are dreamers where as the PF are living their dream
has ANYBODY in UPND EVR dreamt of challenging him? NEVER! Not in a million years. They all just bow down to the all knowing GREAT leader kekekekekekekeke! Wamuyayaya
Okay this is bitter for lunch time reading but who is this “president”? can we also know his agenda? this guy and bene Dan Pule should not be used as middle fingers for the PF. Lol
21st century wa muyaya. The more things change, the more they remain the same.
So whats the point of a convention if no one is going to challenge Hayende Hazaluza? They should go seat and have coffee at some Porsche hotel and call it something else because even the followers have now declared they are not capable of upholding all the democratic principles they claim to have and preach about when its elction time.
HH funds UPND from his pocket and without him the party can die. That is a fact Nalumango is alluding to. They are being realistic instead of putting up fake competition just to show that they are democratic. We must stop pretending that there is any intra party democracy in any Party in Zambia. No one should expect any different from UPND.
Like somebody said, making such pronouncements is another way of decampaigning yourselves. Totally unnecessary! Don’t forget you were Zambians only hope of redemption. Now there’s NDC. Such talk will cause more people to leave and join NDC. Of course no one can win against HH so why even say such a thing. You are lowering the standard that you had set against PF. This is bad publicity. Your PR team should do damage Control.
African Politics
Let us learn to reason. In African Politics, there is need for the presidency to rotate. Do you see how the presidency in South Africa and Nigeria is able to rotate from one region to another? That is not the case in Kenya. And certainly it has not been the case in Zambia. In Africa, we live and exist as tribes. If one tribe alone wants to dominate the politics in a particular country, the other tribes in that country are never going to feel as though they belong. Do you see the feuding that is building up in Ethiopia right now? At independence Kenneth Kaunda dribbled Harry Nkumbula. Mainza Chona, a Tonga, supported Kaunda at the expense of supporting a fellow tribesman. And yet, today we say Tongas are “very tribal.”
Who told you KK dribbled Harry Nkumbula. Please give us the details otherwise just keep quiet. By the way if HH became president would he give all Tongas and their chola boys the you know who jobs? I challenge you to substantiate your allegation that old Harry was dribbled.
Koma You are full of lies. And you believe them?
KK no province
Chiluba Luapula
Mwanawasa Central/Copperbelt
Rupiah Eastern
Sata Northern
Lungu Copperbelt/Eastern
Being the majority tribe does not entitle you to dominate the politics of Zambia. The Hutus of Rwanda once thought so. Ask them today. They are among the most embarrassed tribes in Africa. That genocide in Rwanda could have been avoided. What makes the situation in Zambia even more painful is that, there has never been a fair play field. Rigging of elections is totally unacceptable. And yet, that’s what Frederick Chiluba did. It’s what Rupiah Banda did. And that’s the reason Edgar Lungu is president of Zambia today. If you think I am telling a lie, just go as ask Zimbabwe’s deposed despot, Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He will tell you the truth as to how Edgar Lungu won in the last election. Rigging is not even majority tribe. It is stealing.
Cry babies. Just like you supreme leade Hakaivotela Humwine. In every competition, there is always a winner and a loser. Why can’t HH rig if your Tongas think it is the only way to win?
YOu are damage controlling here. President Lungu is not from the largest tribe in Zambia. Fortune just fell at his feet. The Bembas and Ngonis are the Largest Tribes in Zambia. No Bemba has ever been president, president Sata was Bisa if I remember. HH is being a little dictator, just accept it and we all can move on.
Brilliant idea. VIVA Nalumango. We do not need sponsored guns to disturbilise the parte.
We have made good progress and come 2021, we are snatching the presidency.
No Tonga must aspire for any position of prominence, much less that of the president of Zambia. When he does, we complain that he is being tribal. And yet when Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe vied for the position of Vice President in 1967, it were the Tongas who rallied behind him, without whose support, he never would have defeated Reuben Kamanga, an easterner. And yet today, Bembas would rather rally behind an easterner than a southerner. Why? Because Tongas are “tribal,” so we are made to believe. How absurd.
Tongas are not tribal. HH is tribal because he became UPND president by saying only a Tonga can rule UPND. But wait, how was the voting pattern in Dundumwezi as compared to the rest of the country?
@25.1 You’ve solved my problem. Yes it’s HH who has promoted tribalism among Tongas. When he campaigns in Southern Province he emphasizes that it’s “Time for a Tonga to rule ” hence the massive votes he gets there.
When they put it to HH on Hard Talk that his party is not different from PF, he was mumbling for answers, this is exactly what the interviewer meant! UPND and PF, theres no difference. They have had numerous opportunities to set the bar ba UPND but alas, their true colours always comes to the fore. Look at the arrogance of their supporters which shows that even if they were to form government they will be worse than the thugs we are seeing now.
NDC should fill this huge void and deliver us from these 2 parties. However NDC needs a presidential candidate definitely NOT double tongued Kambwili! Our FDD whoever has shut them up i dont know….
All those condeming Mutale Nalumango, HH and UPND – if it is hurting you then form your own political party. UPND is not in power, why should what they do matter, do you even contribute even a K1.00 to the running of UPND. If the answer is NO, then bloody shut up! Some of you can’t even run your own home, you are constantly broke and you drink like a homeless person. Ngati chikubaba, just form your own party then we will see if after forming your own party you will allow anybody to take over presidency from you. SECONDLY, the party you should actually be worrying about is the PF which is in power….but what do you do, you cheer the PF while they continue stealing from your a.r.ses but you want to condemn HH whose party is not even in power. Zambians are dull.
The irony is that, a Bemba would rather use a Tonga to get to the top, but never be used by a Tonga to climb a musuku tree! And yet, Bembas are the best tree climbers, considering the Chitemene!
Iwe you do realize that the Chitemene system the Bembas used to employ was mass deforestation, and not tree climbing? The cut large tracts of land up for farming.
Charity begins at home. If this man became president what would stop him from changing the constitution to return Zambia to a one party participatory democracy?
HH = Mugabe2 absolutely no difference and this is the chap that has deceived his tribesmen. Question, how does HH think of himself? That the whole country doesn’t have brains except him? To me this is a very big insult because personally I believe am more intelligent and wise than HH.
Let the chap know that money (stolen fo that matter) from the poor CAN’T but buy one wisdom. UPND shall forever remain in opposition dreaming as long as there is HH at the helm of UPND.
There’s no difference between over staying in government and over staying at the helm of a political party.
I told ya! There you have it. lalalalalalalala! plain!
He has one mission : To fix Edgar Lungu.
DICTATOR! BA MUTA NALUMANGO, THIS IS POLITICS OF THE 70s YOU ARE BRINGING BACK, AND ZAMBIANS ARE NOT INTERESTED IN THAT, IT WENT WITH SUPER KEN, YOU HAVE LOST IT TOO EARLY, 3 AND HALF YEARS TO GO! MWALUSA BWANGU BA NALU!
Zambians we have defeated Kanjanga and his muzungu wanga anikonde, we can defeat HH and have UPND hopefuls challenge him as well.
WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM FINISHED TRIBAL UPND…..WAMUYAYAYA SYNDROME BELONGS TO THE PAST MULEUMFWAKO INSONI.. EVEN AMERICANS DO NOT PRACTICE SUCH POLITICS. THE KUMULU LESA PANSHI HH UWAIKATAKO WAPYA IS DESTROYING UPND…………
SIMPLY PUT..
MPS WHO HAVE SERVED MORE THAN TWO TERMS KUYABEBELE
PRESIDENTS INCLUDING IN THE OPPOSITION WHO HAVE SERVED MORE THAN TEN YEARS KUYABEBELE
CHIEF JUSTICE WHO HAS SERVED MORE THAN TEN YEARS KUYABEBELE
SERVICE CHIEFS MORE THAN TEN YEARS KUYABEBELE
I don’t see anything wrong with the pronouncement by Nalumango. PF is supposed to go to the convention just before the 2021 election but they will not because the top leadership is saying they have endorsed him as the sole candidate for the 2021 elections. Doesn’t that mean they are saying no one should challenge him? that’s the meaning and am wondering why no one is cursing this pronouncement.
….I mean they have endorsed Lungu as the sole candidate for the 2021 elections
The difference is that you condemned Lungu for being declared sole candidate. ..but you’re doing the same.
Vote for GBM during congress. Vote for GBM under UPND ticket 2021.” Bola panshi GBM nishimbi”. we are on the firm ground and waiting for the eleventh hour.
Lungu has served less than ten years as president of PF… BUT THIS CHARACTERS YOU CALL HH BEEN PRESIDENT FOR UPND FOR ALMOST TWO DECADES..
There is no difference between him and Mugabe..
I think HH should allow to be challenged. He will not lose any way. I will challenge him.