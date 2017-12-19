

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says Zambia is now in a serious state of confusion.

Mr Kambwili was commenting on the decision by the Zambia Police Service to reverse its decision to recruit eight police offices into its reserve wing.

Mr Kambwili said the PF government must stop subjecting the country to mockery and ridicule.

“Oh weh it looks like there will be major refunds to those Chinese who just 24 hours ago became police reserves. Hand over if you don’t know how to run a country, stop subjecting our country to mockery and ridicule, we were once a beacon of peace and hope in Africa but today we are merely a nation being torn apart by greedy people,” Mr Kambwili said.

“Lesa ngalefwaya ukumweneshamo umuntu ninshi kumulowa ichilafi. Most Zambians are going into the new year hoping for 2018 to speed up so that they can come and make a proper decision,” Mr Kambwili said.

“What we are seeing now is total confusion, it’s clear to see that people have moved away from service delivery and gone into self delivery. Oh what a shame!”

He added, “Chipante pante government is in full swing kicking policies all over the place.”