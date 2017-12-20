THE Young Men Christian Association has called on the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs to discipline members of the clergy that have contributed to moral decay in the country.

Association president Thabo Kawana said his organisation was saddened that most clergy men had concentrated more on teaching about prosperity and marriages instead of salvation.

Mr Thabo said time had come for the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs to discipline and give guidance to certain men of God who had diverted from their call as moral builders.

“We want to throw the challenge to the clergy, the moral decay in the country is being caused by the lack of salvation messages from the clergy.Our churches have concentrated on teaching more about prosperity, marriages and teaching things that are not food to the soul.

“Now is the time to pull all our efforts together and we are also encouraged by the timely efforts of the ministry of national guidance. This ministry is timely and we want to thank President Edgar Lungu for a well thought out ministry that working accordingly to how we envisioned it to be working,”Mr Kawana said.

He urged the church to work with the ministry in trying to arrest the moral decay especially among young people that had taken route in the country.

“It is our responsibility, the Government has already done its part by creating a friendly atmosphere for churches to operate independently and so the clergy should preach salvation and help restore sanity in our communities.

Mr Kawana said the church was going to be held responsible if more lives are lost as a result of moral decay.

“The church must come and play its moral authority, the Government also must come at play its authority and even NGOs like YMCA must all come and arrest this moral decay.

“If we are to continue to have members in our churches, members need to be healthy and educated and if the church is going to ignore the fact that they need to preach salvation to the young people, most of their member will be sick and they won’t have members,” he said.