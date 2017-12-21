Nkana captain Donashano Malama believes being on bye in the preliminary round of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup will give his side ample time to prepare for the competition.

Nkana are the only one of the four Zambian clubs in continental action on bye.

“Being on bye gives us ample time to prepare,” Malama said.

“I think the most important thing is to plan and see how best we can progress to the second round,” he said.

Nkana will enter the fray in the pre-group stage where they await preliminary round winner between CR Belouizdad of Algeria who face a yet to be named Mali opponent.

Nkana will be away in that first leg fixture.

“We have got a team that is capable of giving our fans and country positive results,” Malama added.

Nkana last competed in Africa in 2014.