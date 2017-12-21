The Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs has disclosed that it is working on ways in which it can promote the integration of traditional ceremonies.

Luapula Province Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Officer, Noah Mwisa said the move is aimed at ensuring that there is unity and oneness among traditional groupings which have similarities in their culture.

Mr. Mwisa explained that the integration of traditional ceremonies will also improve on the way most traditional ceremonies are packaged thereby promoting tourism in the country.

He told ZANIS in an interview that the Ministry will be giving more support to those traditional ceremonies which brings a number of chiefs together.

He added that currently there are a number of traditional groups which hold separate ceremonies despite them having the same ancestral background.

Mr. Mwisa stated that if Chiefs who have similar historical background can agree and start holding one big traditional ceremony, the number of tourists will increase as the ceremonies will have a lot of content to showcase.

He noted that traditional leaders should understand that traditional ceremonies if well managed has the potential to contribute to the country’s economy hence their integration will be more beneficial.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwisa has appealed to traditional ceremony organizers to ensure that they start preparing for their ceremonies on time so that they can be more attractive.