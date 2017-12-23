Acting Information Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that Zambia will have 55 percent shares in the national airline whilst Ethiopian Airline will get the remaining 45 per cent shares.
Mr Kampyongo was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today when he updated the nation on decisions made by Cabinet on Monday December 18, 2017.
Kampyongo said Zambia Airways would be given a US$ 16.5 million grant for start-up and operational costs in the first year.
“I wish to reiterate the announcement by my colleague, Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba, that Cabinet, under this item, approved the operationalization of the Zambia Airways (2014) limited by concluding a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines as a preferred strategic partner with a shareholding structure of 55% by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (RGZ) and 45 per cent by Ethiopian Airlines (ET). The 55 per cent equity shareholding by GRZ will be held by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and that a grant equal to US$16.5 million be allocated to Zambia Airways (2014) limited for startup and operational costs year one,” Kampyongo said.
“In any case even when you are building a house, you don’t build a carport for someone else to come and park a car. You build with the hope of parking your own car. So we are not building this infrastructure for other airlines to benefit.”
Kampyongo said government would not interfere in the operations of the airline.
“We have learnt lessons on how Zambia Airways failed to conduct business and going forward, there will be no interference with the running of the new face Zambia Airlines. The public is hereby informed that the Patriotic Front government has since 2012 invested nearly US$1 billion in aviation,” said Kampyongo
Cabinet has also approved the appointment of four additional members of the Board of Trustees for the Livestock Development Trust.
The members will serve as non-executive board of trustees for the Livestock Development Trust following the dissolution of the board in May, 2015.
Mr Kampyongo revealed that Cabinet made a final decision on the appointment of members after having deliberated on the matter during the 10th Cabinet meeting which was held on 6th June, 2017.
Mr. Kampyongo however said that the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock will announce the full Board members in due course so that the Board could start providing policy advice on matters pertaining to livestock development in the country.
And Mr. Kampyongo has indicated that during the same meeting, Cabinet approved the appointment of the eleven (11) member Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Board in accordance with the provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, No. 36 of 2010 which will soon be announced by the Minister of Health.
He observed that the Occupational Health Statutory Instrument (OHSI) has for some time now been operating without a board since the tenure of office for the former members which expired in June, 2016.
And with regards to the Higher Education Amendment Bill of 2017, Mr. Kampyongo explained that Cabinet approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013.
He said this will re-define the roles of principle officers and allow universities to have more than one Deputy Vice Chancellor depending on the number of Campuses and schools for the university.
Mr. Kampyongo added that there is also need to streamline the conflicts that have arisen following the operationalisation of the regulatory authorities and strengthen the regulations to ensure that institutions go through a gradual progression from University College before they can become full Universities.
He further said the current Higher Education Act No.4 of 2013 has a number of omissions, gaps and conflicts that have been identified which have caused the sub-sector to experience a lot of challenges despite the establishment and operationalisation of the Higher Education Authority.
Kampyongo observed that some of the challenges experienced are associated with the lack of provisions within the Act to classify institutions depending on their capacity and the proliferation of universities due to insufficient regulatory provision among others.
He said the bill shall be presented in Parliament for debate during the February sitting of parliament next year.
Atase no tundeke twamabampu ba . I know they were Africa’s best airline in the 80’s consecutively but they should not be overshadowing Zambia. We had some of the best pilots in the late eighties ans early nighties who were handling the Nkhwazi in the worst of conditions. EAL go away!
They have dream liners what are you talking about. They just give you second hand useless lanes to connect to zed.
These are do not mark about man on the planes
I bet you these foooools have promised Ethiopian Airways more monopoly!!
This is great news congratulations president Lungu.
Great start and then after one year we will recapitalize it float another 10% at the LuSE while we move forward. We are starting very well.
And within 5 years, we expect GRZ through IDC to reduce their holdings to 15% while the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise individually take over the 45% from EAL.
Then after that take on the French and forge new partnerships with Air France as we take on the French offer which is still on the table.
In 10 years it will be a totally privately owned enterprise with smart Zambian investors running it while looking to placing it into the best airline alliance in the world.
In 20 years it will be the best African airline to fly, I will personally see to it that that happens. One reason African airlines don’t do well is because they don’t know how to play with IATA but Nkhwazi will be different.
Let’s roll …
Please let me know when the actual maiden flight will be … I buy the first ticket to support my homeland airline. And from then on, I am only flying Zambia whenever I go home. Let’s roll …
Awakening the Titanic
This is how it should have been done when they got into trouble in the first place.
Some trigger happy privatisation n1gars decided to flog it. Without thinking outside the box.
N1gars!!!
Nothing makes sense with the PF…why don’t they make the our hospitals state of art…like South Africa.
We have the best doctors with the modern equipment we can get somewhere as a nation.
National Airline my foot….
Dweny Mwanba my foot … who tells hospitals are the only thing to show case for when it comes to development.
Development includes all functional areas of an economy. The aviation industry in Zambia is worth $1.5 Billion a year and you don’t want a piece of that pie?
What kind of fooooooolishness is that.
South African hospitals my foot!!!
You going into airline transportation…..can you update us on the state of Zambia railways ??? Customer Numbers , profits, punctuality ???
@Spaka like lilo … can you tell me what the difference between an apple and an orange is?
Why are these foooools so hell bent on this project….why???????????????????????????????
To create fantasy employment for political dividends.
Because foooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooools like you are just that!!! They can’t see a good thing when they see it. We run this country, so watch this space. In you case you just run your mouth.
Ba Jay Jay … this is a great thing and you can’t see it. That’s the beauty about democracy, you have every right to be stuiiipid just like you have every right to freedom of speech. I love democracy, because useful clowns like you are allowed to be stuuiiipid as they want with no recourse at all.
dont give such serious to kampyongo to comment
kampyongo is just another u5 .
these are serious matters. u5 and kampyongo are just kaponyas
who privatised qz.
Soon to be launched Zambia Airways is being revived to create employment they said.Sound business plan or profit making airline isn’t in the flight plan of these misguided minions.
Why are they giving away everything to foreigners, Why not offer some to Zambians by way of cloud funding and Luse!
Believe me we have more than enough money among us, Present your case/prospectus very well and money will come out.
Create and an atmosphere of trust and teach your people to start investing in the money markets.
Ethiopian Airlines have made more progress in the last ten years than it did in the last fifety years ,Good move zambia you can only make progress if you work with progressive nations
A good start.
Interesting idea. I actually like it, a partnership with ET.
Ethiopian should abandon its partnership agenda with Zambia. Zambians and their leaders want France and Air bus, let them have it their way and be French, and money pipe to their will be master France now by will next by force to safe guard french interest. After their eventual collapse, Ethiopian will buy their air bus planes only with penny for a dollar worth. No need for Ethiopian Air lines to create job for French Zambia. By way of France Zambia will be a Europe’s France enclave. Based on most of the comments above Ethiopian air lines must quit Zambian Airways deal and let France dictate its will.
Tell us when and if Zambia will start manufacturing computers, cars, TVs and stuff. That is what can bring about change. Not just trading.
How are you going to manufacture if you can’t trade. Think wide. Governance is being wholistic in terms of running the affairs not single minded like you. When they announce about aviation doesn’t mean that they are doing nothing about railway industry and your computer story. Is that under5 thinking or you’re just ignorant like your tribal friends jj and spakalinyo.