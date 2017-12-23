Acting Information Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that Zambia will have 55 percent shares in the national airline whilst Ethiopian Airline will get the remaining 45 per cent shares.

Mr Kampyongo was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today when he updated the nation on decisions made by Cabinet on Monday December 18, 2017.

Kampyongo said Zambia Airways would be given a US$ 16.5 million grant for start-up and operational costs in the first year.

“I wish to reiterate the announcement by my colleague, Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba, that Cabinet, under this item, approved the operationalization of the Zambia Airways (2014) limited by concluding a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines as a preferred strategic partner with a shareholding structure of 55% by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (RGZ) and 45 per cent by Ethiopian Airlines (ET). The 55 per cent equity shareholding by GRZ will be held by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and that a grant equal to US$16.5 million be allocated to Zambia Airways (2014) limited for startup and operational costs year one,” Kampyongo said.

“In any case even when you are building a house, you don’t build a carport for someone else to come and park a car. You build with the hope of parking your own car. So we are not building this infrastructure for other airlines to benefit.”

Kampyongo said government would not interfere in the operations of the airline.

“We have learnt lessons on how Zambia Airways failed to conduct business and going forward, there will be no interference with the running of the new face Zambia Airlines. The public is hereby informed that the Patriotic Front government has since 2012 invested nearly US$1 billion in aviation,” said Kampyongo

Cabinet has also approved the appointment of four additional members of the Board of Trustees for the Livestock Development Trust.

The members will serve as non-executive board of trustees for the Livestock Development Trust following the dissolution of the board in May, 2015.

Mr Kampyongo revealed that Cabinet made a final decision on the appointment of members after having deliberated on the matter during the 10th Cabinet meeting which was held on 6th June, 2017.

Mr. Kampyongo however said that the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock will announce the full Board members in due course so that the Board could start providing policy advice on matters pertaining to livestock development in the country.

And Mr. Kampyongo has indicated that during the same meeting, Cabinet approved the appointment of the eleven (11) member Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Board in accordance with the provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, No. 36 of 2010 which will soon be announced by the Minister of Health.

He observed that the Occupational Health Statutory Instrument (OHSI) has for some time now been operating without a board since the tenure of office for the former members which expired in June, 2016.

And with regards to the Higher Education Amendment Bill of 2017, Mr. Kampyongo explained that Cabinet approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013.

He said this will re-define the roles of principle officers and allow universities to have more than one Deputy Vice Chancellor depending on the number of Campuses and schools for the university.

Mr. Kampyongo added that there is also need to streamline the conflicts that have arisen following the operationalisation of the regulatory authorities and strengthen the regulations to ensure that institutions go through a gradual progression from University College before they can become full Universities.

He further said the current Higher Education Act No.4 of 2013 has a number of omissions, gaps and conflicts that have been identified which have caused the sub-sector to experience a lot of challenges despite the establishment and operationalisation of the Higher Education Authority.

Kampyongo observed that some of the challenges experienced are associated with the lack of provisions within the Act to classify institutions depending on their capacity and the proliferation of universities due to insufficient regulatory provision among others.

He said the bill shall be presented in Parliament for debate during the February sitting of parliament next year.