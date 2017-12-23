Government has approved funds amounting to about K111, 100 for the upgrading of Choma’s Green Eagles stadium and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula stadium in Monze.

Southern Province Sports Coordinator Juta Mudenda disclosed this when he and the football fraternity in the region called on the Provincial Minister Edify Hamukale.

Mudenda said Monze Swallows football club has for a long time not been able to host football matches due to the dilapidated state of Monze stadium.

He further revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sport will next year introduce a ‘community sport’ programme meant to identify grass root sporting talent in the province.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale expressed happiness at the performance of Monze Swallow and Green Eagles football clubs.

Hamukale has since congratulated Green Eagles for maintaining its position in the top local league and Monze Swallows for being promoted to the super league division.

He said sport has the potential to contribute to the country’s tourism and as such, individual players should continue with their achievements so as to raise the sporting status of the province in the country.

The minister added that sport was also a good way of keeping the youth from bad vices in society thereby contributing to a morally upright and responsible citizenry.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles chairman Jim Kafumukache offered to allow Monze Swallows to use his team’s stadium whenever they have matches to play before the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula stadium is be worked on.

Kafumukache expressed gratitude to government and other stakeholders for sponsoring Green Eagles.