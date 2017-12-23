The Zambia Army will soon have the first-ever Military University in a move that will see the defence save huge amounts of money in training costs.
Zambia Army Commander, Paul Mihova, said plans are underway to transform the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) into a University.
ZANIS in Kabwe reports that Lt Gen Mihova disclosed this through Chief of Policy Doctrine and Strategy Development Branch, Brig Gen Harry Ngusa, during a courtesy call on Central Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kabwe.
Gen Mihova disclosed that the army has factored a total budget of K19 million but will start with an initial budget of K8 million to actualise the transformation.
He said the rest of the budget will be coming in piece meals once the university takes off and the move will help the army save a lot of money in training costs of defence and other military personnel.
The Army Commander observes that the money the army spends on training of defence and other military personnel at various defence universities is bigger than the initial investment.
Gen. Mihova notes that the defence often has to deal with the backlog of payments in training costs to various universities.
And the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher Education, Mabvuto Sakala, described the move as a positive transition and long over-due
Speaking during the same courtesy call on his Central Province counterpart, Chanda Kabwe, Mr Sakala said Cabinet has nodded the move and pledged the government’s support to make sure that the first military university becomes a reality.
Mr Sakala said looking at the deficiencies in public universities, the military university will create an ideal training ground for those wishing to accomplish their professional ambitions.
He said the attainment of social and economic development is impossible without investing in human capital development.
Meanwhile, Central Province Permanent Secretary, through his Assistant Secretary, Joshua Kamanya, said the initiative resonates well with the aspirations of the provincial administration.
Mr Kabwe said the transformation of MILTEZ into a military university is a noble venture because other than offering tertiary education, it will create employment for the people of Central Province and the entire country.
Great move … this was long overdue. Finally the best military academy among the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise is moving up.
So no more sending them to Russia or Germany.
Good move indeed
Great works.
Very soon even basic schools will be turned into universities. Pf clueless, chipante-pante….
pwahahahahahahahahahahaha………………….churches watch out ……………..they may too be transfromred to universities
This is wrong move. The best option would have been to open a military faculty or military school at an already existing university, say UNZA, CBU, Nkuruma, Mulungushi, etc. This is what has been dobe elsewhere. Take for instance the University of Stellenbosh in South Africa, has one of the most advance military faculties in the world. Foundation sciences for military students are taken together with non-military students. Take for instance “A” level physics, chemistry, mathematics in 1st and 2nd year is the for military and civilian applications. Then in 3rd Year and above, specialization comes in. At that point, students go to respective faculties: military science, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, ballistics, rocket science etc…
It should not be cut and paste always. At times we should come up with our own plans. This is a good move as it shall reduce on turning the army into a family tree like it is in the Traffic section of the Zambia Police.
Should everything be “university”?
Bwafya. It should just be attached to Mulungushi university in Kabwe.
The “university ” is being abused now. Finish what you started in provinces first.
Where is the FTJ university in Mansa and Kasama?
Bwafya. It should just be attached to Mulungushi university in Kabwe.
The “university ” term is being abused now. Finish what you started in provinces first.
Where is the FTJ university in Mansa and Kasama?
Not even close to WEST POINT, just bs Zambia has a long way to reach upper standards in terms of defense and policing the general public. What kills Zambia are these fake politicians who are there to steal than to serve. All those high military and police officers are corrupt mofos.