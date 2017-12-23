Daniel L. Foote was appointed as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Zambia on November 20, 2017.
At the time of his appointment, Mr. Foote was the Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the Department of State, where he had served as Deputy Assistant Secretary since 2015. Known for his leadership acumen, judgment and communication skills, he has held diverse senior foreign policy positions. His diplomatic experience and demonstrated interagency leadership have been honed directing several of the United States government’s largest overseas programs in some of the world’s most challenging, high-threat environments.
A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, Mr. Foote has served as Coordinating Director, Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan, and Deputy Chief of Mission at both Embassy Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He was Narcotics Affairs Counselor in Bogota, Colombia; Team Leader, U.S. Provincial Reconstruction Team to Maysan Province, Iraq; Management Counselor in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Management Officer, U.S. Provincial Reconstruction Team to Erbil Province, Iraq. Other overseas diplomatic postings include Luxembourg, London, and Guadalajara. In Washington, he served in the Operations Center and the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.
Mr. Foote earned a B.A. in Economics from Columbia University in the City of New York, where he played varsity football and track & field. After graduation, he worked as a natural gas trader/broker for several years. Before joining the Foreign Service, he was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Bolivia and a Spanish teacher and football coach in California.
Dan is a native of Syracuse, New York, and attended high school in the Buffalo area. He is married to Claudia, a native of Sucre, Bolivia, and is the proud father of daughter Cecilia and son Danny. He speaks Spanish.
Wow Americans always committed to serving wonder why our ambassadors never say such..showing love to serve rather they are keen just to be overseas advance their family status and not their country …God help us
He’s a spy who is coming to destabilize Zambia. Lungu watch him day and night.
Ba analyser – Nonsense what is there for America to spy here? Sometimes it is better to just keep quiet.
Come on down, Danny! We look forward to seeing you at Manda Hill!
That is a rich profile.
Mr Foote setting foot in Zambia is just like any other ordinary diplomat ,my foot
He is a good diplomat make use of him to create business between US and Zambia as opposed to a one way traffic in trade between those having futures on your commodities to create value for sale to the US market
Create RAPO and effective business relationship to sell directly services and sectors to the US The economic diplomat in FOOTE is a Plus for Zambia
He is a an Economic diplomat charged with creating business between Zambia and US His commission which we have read and see is positive
Support him and create Good business Network He is Good economic diplomat and Zambia at this stage would need such most
Is this the former CIA or DEA agent? Trump sent an agent to keep taps on the corrupt crook Lazy Lungu..
Nice mive
Nice move