Two illegal miners of Lufwanyama are nursing bullet wounds at Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH) while four have been treated and discharged after allegedly being shot at Chinese-owned Ebenezer Tubombeshe Mine.
Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the incident, which happened at about 10:00 hours on Saturday.
Ms Katanga said the shooting took place in an area between Ebenezer Mine and Gemsfields Mine in Chief Lumpuma’s area, where the illegal miners, who were in a group, were scavenging for emeralds.
She said one of the victims, Nsama Bwalya, reported to police that he and five colleagues were shot.
“The shooting incidence occurred on December 23, 2017 at 10:00hours between Ebenezer mine and Gemifield mine in Lufwanyama in which Nsama Bwalya, 27 of house No. 9001, Chimwemwe, reported that he and his 5 friends, Selena, Marvellous, Remmy and others not yet known, were shot at by three Chinese nationals and sustained gunshot wounds on their bodies and head. The six were taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital and treated. Four were discharged while, Nsama Bwalya and Kauseni Chulu are still admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital in Kafue ward, bed 37 and 38 and their conditions are stable,” said Katanga.
“Police have gone to lufwanyama on investigations led by one victim who was discharged. Police are yet to ascertain whether the said Chinese or the victims committed a criminal offence.”
And Copperbelt Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo expressed shock that the Chinese could use live ammunition to scare away suspected thieves. Mr. Lusambo, who visited the mine in the late afternoon, said it was shocking that the Chinese nationals could use live ammunition.
“Why would you guys use live ammunition? That is the question you should answer when you come to my office tomorrow. So tomorrow I order you to come to my office together with the victims,” Lusambo said.
Ebenezer mine general manager, a Mr Lukas said the shooting happened after the local people cut the wire and entered the mine with the motive to steal.
“The problem is that these guys cut the wire and entered mine. They wanted to steal. So three Chinese nationals with guys fired in the air, but they did not stop. They started to throw stones, catapults. And the Chinese fired down on the rock that is how others were injured,” explained Lukas.
These five young and lazy men are thieves. Police should cage them for burglary. They broke into the private property to steal. There goes a fuul minister, saying you should have just scared them away, are they birds to scare away from the field of maize? Ati come to my office, now lusambo is a police service. Follow the rule of law, crime is committed by your lazy boys whom you had sent to steal.
Who shot them? The zambian chinese special division police department?
So what happenned bakalamba?
How much are you looking at for viable production to start?
Just looking at how rusted the patient bed is raises red flags! How do you expect patients to recover in such pathetic hospitals?? Please focus on revamping the health sector. Huh! it’s a shame. Africa has great potential but imwe tuma leaders imwe ba pompwe. This is way too much. Is it really difficulty to get rid of corruption?
How did these Chinese get their firearm licences? How did they procure the guns? With this lawlessness, we will be living in the Wild west! Anyway, they get the example from State House. Kaiser Zulu discharged a firearm and went away scotfree.
Lusambo to do what to your office? Let the police do their job
Overzealous boot licker, he thinks his office is everything
Ba Lusambo, surely the intention was not to kill, the target was too big unless the shooters were not trained marksmen or in gun craft.
These are not local people Chimwemwe is some 60 km to the mines. Otherwise let the police professionally investigate the case.
The reporting is also bloody reckless, why do you keep repeating the fact that it’s owners are Chinese? Are you inviting xenophobic sentiments. Six illegal miners were shot that’s all.
Stop this hatred of Chinese people.
Spot on, whether the mine was owned by Martians , Chinese, Libyans or whatever trespassing is a crime. Being a Zambian doesn’t give one the right to walk on other people’s property with impunity.
