Zambia Air Force Commander General, Eric Chimese has urged defense forces to work hard and exhibit high levels of discipline.

Lieutenant General Chimese said military personnel should be professional, efficient and accountable at all times in order to uphold public confidence.

The Airforce Commander said this when he officiated at the Zambia Army officers’ Mess Majors and below annual ball held at Army headquarters last night.

Lt. Gen. Chimese also urged the defense force not to involve themselves in partisan politics as their role was to protect the Zambian constitution and being loyal to the government of the day.

He thanked the Army for their exemplary performance locally and internationally during the year 2017.

Lt. Gen. Chimese said it is encouraging that Zambian defense forces have continued to receive recognition from various stakeholders within the country and the international community for their hard work.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Chimese cautioned officers to be mindful of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and being faithful to their partners to avoid contracting the disease.

He also advised the officers to avoid engaging in gender based violence in their homes and resolve domestic issues through dialogue instead of resorting to violence.