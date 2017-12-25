A SPECIALIST Japanese cardiovascular surgeon doctor says he is willing to offer different skills to Zambian doctors to enhance quality healthcare services to all Zambians.

Dr Yoshiyasu Egawa of Shikoku Médical Center for Children and Adults of Japan said he was willing and interested to start offering skills in Zambians doctors.

Dr Egawa said in a statement issued in Japan recently and made available to the Times, that Zambia needed more doctors in cardiovascular surgery treatment.

He noted that most African had a few or no doctors specialised in cardiovascular surgery hence people end up dying.

“I believe it is crucial to develop medical services in Zambia. I am ready and willing to start offering trainings in cardiovascular surgery.

“This will help in having more doctors in the country who will be attending to all cardiovascular patients Zambia records every year,” he said.

Dr Egawa observed that if Zambia had more cardiovascular surgeons doctors it would help in attracting patients from other African countries to come for treatment and hence tourism sector.

He said a country with good medical personnel stands better opportunities of enhencing good business attractions among neighbouring countries.

“I am ready to transfer my skills of many years in service of in this field and impart into Zambian doctors. The move will effectively help Zambian people,” he said.

Dr Egawa has served many years in cardiovascular surgery and he had on several occasions visited Zambia with a good team of doctors working in cardiovascular surgeries.