Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya Tours the newly up grading Levy Mwanawasa Hospital

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya (2nr) with his entourage touring of expansion works Levy Mwanawasa Hospital done by Sanjin Construction Engineering Group Company Limited
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya chats with Sanjin Construction Engineering Group Company Limited workers during the tour of the up grading of Levy Mwanawasa Hospital
progress work at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital
Sanjin Construction Engineering Group Company Limited workers busy working on the up grading of Levy Mwanawasa Hospital
Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Director Physical planning Kakubelwa Mulalelo explains a point to Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya whilst Permanent Secretary Cabinet office Stephen Mwansa listens during the tour of expansion works Levy Mwanawasa Hospital
90% of the construction works of the lecturer theater at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital progress well
flanked by Permanent Secretary Cabinet office Stephen Mwansa (c) and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Lastone Chikoya checking on the progress work at the lecturer theater Levy Mwanawasa Hospital

  3. Levy Mwanawasa hospital is a death trap. They admit someone at 10 am without a plan of treatment and by 8 pm a patient is not seen by any doctor ati he will be seen tomorrow… They don’t need a teaching section, they need to learn themselves. Buildings without humane doctors and nurses are useless. What is surprising is that some of the doctors and nurses work in private hospitals and clinics where they are angels. Go figure.

