Tutwa Ngulube the PF Member of parliament for Kabwe central has blasted his party and accused it of gross negligence incompetence and a complete disaster for failing his constituents who they promised good policies once voted into power.
Mr Ngulube who was speaking on ‘Prime TV’ today in the morning accused the PF of failing to live to their promises to resuscitate Mulungushi Textiles and rejuvenate agriculture, two areas that form the core of Kabwe’s business activities.
He condemned the PF on their intentions to demolish homes and also to unilaterally grab huge tracts of farm land from peasant farmers with a view to create multi facility ‘economic zones’ that will only benefit the ruling elite whilst displacing poor people that have lived there since independence.
The PF law maker challenged the PF to send their Police to arrest him for telling the truth on their failure to deliver agriculture inputs and the disastrous E -Voucher system stating that the PF must start making plans to give relief food in Kabwe.
Mr Ngulube is the man who validated Edgar Lungu’s election as PF Party President at the Party’s tumultuous and violence ridden convention in 2015 at Mulungushi in Kabwe
atleast there is some form of democracy in PF. imagine someone saying that in UPND. especially against HH
He’s not included in the loot. That’s what CK is doing too. When things are ok they keep quiet, but when pockets run dry, then they speak. No principles.
Blast them hard. This PF government is a disaster and a total disgrace.
True. This is the man who validated the elections in Kabwe when people voted by raising their hands and voted for EL. Well, when the time comes, you have to say it like it is.
Kikikikikiki where to Tutwa? That is how MPs worked in Kaunda’s one party participatory democracy. They apoke out even in parliament for as long as they were back benchers.
He wants ministrial posision
He is honest, calling a spade, a spade.
He is right. He does not practice politics of self preservation or political masturbation. Lusambo wants to show his relevance to PF hemce booty licking.
Is it a tragedy that the people of Kabwe voted him into Parliament Unlike Kambwili whom lungu tragically brought into cabinet ba Amosi?
A cry born out of annoyance and disappointment.