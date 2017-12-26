Tutwa Ngulube the PF Member of parliament for Kabwe central has blasted his party and accused it of gross negligence incompetence and a complete disaster for failing his constituents who they promised good policies once voted into power.

Mr Ngulube who was speaking on ‘Prime TV’ today in the morning accused the PF of failing to live to their promises to resuscitate Mulungushi Textiles and rejuvenate agriculture, two areas that form the core of Kabwe’s business activities.

He condemned the PF on their intentions to demolish homes and also to unilaterally grab huge tracts of farm land from peasant farmers with a view to create multi facility ‘economic zones’ that will only benefit the ruling elite whilst displacing poor people that have lived there since independence.

The PF law maker challenged the PF to send their Police to arrest him for telling the truth on their failure to deliver agriculture inputs and the disastrous E -Voucher system stating that the PF must start making plans to give relief food in Kabwe.

Mr Ngulube is the man who validated Edgar Lungu’s election as PF Party President at the Party’s tumultuous and violence ridden convention in 2015 at Mulungushi in Kabwe