Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusaka Lusambo has commissioned the solar milling plants on the Copperbelt which is hoped will further lower the cost of mealie meal.
The Province has since started the construction of 75 Solar Milling Plants on the Copperbelt.
A total of 165 milling plants were allocated and distributed among the 10 districts and so far 75 out of the 165 milling plants have been installed with each one of the 10 districts having a share.
Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo on Tuesday commissioned the Solar Milling Plants in Kalulushi.
Mr. Lusambo said the milling plants will result in many benefits such as reduction of mealie meal prices and job creation.
He said the establishment of Solar Milling Plants will also enable farmers sell their maize at their door steps than having to travel long distances.
A total cost of K52 million has been spent on the 75 Solar Milling Plants whose construction started in April 2017 and was completed in September 2017.
And Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenge expressed gratitude to President Edgar Lungu for fulfilling his pledge of alleviating poverty through empowering of people under his Presidential milling initiative project.
She said the project will not only reduce the price of mealie meal but also create employment for the locals.
Kalulushi District has benefited five Solar Milling Plants from the Presidential Milling Initiative project,the milling plants have been constructed in Chifumpa,Cheembe South,Chati ,Cheembe Central and along Kalulushi- Sabina road respectively.
What happened to the Great Leader of this great nation. He said that is his job, no matter how small the place being commissioned. Esther getting tough on him and his movements.
This is one of the worst projects introduced by PF, these milling plants are useless, they can only work when the sun is shining….they do not store power.
And when just 1 solar panel is damaged or stolen, the milling plant cant work. Over 50% of plants installed have already stopped working. This is a waste of resources, the solar hammer mills can NOT bring down the prices of mealie meal.
@Mshotah, I think that is what is called “teething” problems. I am sure in the long run, they will figure out how to operate these plants on both electricity and solar energy. But a good start nonetheless.
For me this is disturbing after fifty years of independence.
I can’t understand the negative comments when the pictures clearly show positive development.
Well PF never stop amazing me with short term projects like Rice projects in Northern province near chambeshi. Where EU funded for 5years and this never changed the lives of people as the beneficiary were John Lourdes and Gillett who managed to buy BMWs and sent them back to UK.
In Zambia, Government officials have absolutely nothing to do in their offices.
Yabayamba, sorry but the hype for these SOLAR mills was that they did away with the need for electricity.
If inefficient as solar then not enough research was done to choose the correct type to operate in zambia.
Is this why farmers were told to wait for december for better prices for maize, so there was no market then they would use these mills to make mealie meal and keep our staple low in price.
Who owns operates these mills, who gets the money from milling,
I hope PF is not Expecting to get votes for perpetuating corn as staple of food.
Negative always….upnd style of politics…!