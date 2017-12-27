Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusaka Lusambo has commissioned the solar milling plants on the Copperbelt which is hoped will further lower the cost of mealie meal.

The Province has since started the construction of 75 Solar Milling Plants on the Copperbelt.

A total of 165 milling plants were allocated and distributed among the 10 districts and so far 75 out of the 165 milling plants have been installed with each one of the 10 districts having a share.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo on Tuesday commissioned the Solar Milling Plants in Kalulushi.

Mr. Lusambo said the milling plants will result in many benefits such as reduction of mealie meal prices and job creation.

He said the establishment of Solar Milling Plants will also enable farmers sell their maize at their door steps than having to travel long distances.

A total cost of K52 million has been spent on the 75 Solar Milling Plants whose construction started in April 2017 and was completed in September 2017.

And Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenge expressed gratitude to President Edgar Lungu for fulfilling his pledge of alleviating poverty through empowering of people under his Presidential milling initiative project.

She said the project will not only reduce the price of mealie meal but also create employment for the locals.

Kalulushi District has benefited five Solar Milling Plants from the Presidential Milling Initiative project,the milling plants have been constructed in Chifumpa,Cheembe South,Chati ,Cheembe Central and along Kalulushi- Sabina road respectively.