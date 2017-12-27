Young Nkana coach Fidelis “Josimar” Chungu has saluted his side for winning promotion to the FAZ Division Three League.

The team secured promotion recently after winning the Copperbelt Provincial Amateur Football League with 91 points from 37 matches played.

Chungu believes his youthful side worked hard to earn promotion to Division Three.

“It is very good that we have won promotion. The boys worked hard for this,” the retired Nkana player said.

“These players have been working hard because they all want to graduate to Nkana main team. We have been telling the young boys to be disciplined and work hard in order to succeed in their careers,” Chungu said.

After being formed in 2015, Young Nkana competed in the Kitwe District League for a season being winning promotion to the Copperbelt League.

The team has so far nurtured former under-20 stars Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu who have since graduated to Nkana main team.