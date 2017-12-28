United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka has defended his party President Hakainde Hichilema’s ground kissing prayer incident in Mongu.
Reacting to the concerns by a number of people, Mr Katuka said that Mr. Hichilema kissed the road because he viewed it as a memorable place for his treason case and wondered why people perceived the incident as a ritual.
“In life you have memorable times and memorable places. That man went in for four months for no apparent reason and that is something that will remain in his mind for the rest of his life as a human being. Whether today he is president or not, he will remember that place for the rest of his life. The man had never been in a police cell all his life, the first time he was arrested from that point,” said Katuka.
“People are not thinking, they are not reasoning. Right now, we have a national monument in Chileje where Kaunda lived. If Kaunda goes to visit that, is it a ritual, ” he asked.
“Haven’t you seen that the cell in which Mandela was in Robben Island is a national monument? There is nothing wrong and if he becomes president, he should even put a monument there that ‘this is where I was arrested from’ or to say ‘thats the point where the act of a perceived treason took place.’ so it is a memorable place,” said Mr Katuta adding that any normal thinking person can remember such a place.
Mr Katuta also dismissed the labeling of the incident as a ritual and said that Muslims pray by kissing the ground as well.
“What is a ritual? Those who pray kissing the ground like our muslims colleagues, are those rituals? What ritual is there? Did he put any medicine there? It’s a place he remembers. Who among those who are talking has ever been locked up for four months? Do they even know what the conditions are in a prison cell for four months? That is nonsense!”
Even answering to this is a waste of time. There’s no issue here. The Pope kisses the ground every time he visits a new Country.
Ni shonongo….evil tonga god
What ritual naimwe? You are just jealousy HH utilized the place to his advantage while those that thought it worked to their advantage got the wrong end of it.
Are we still this primitive? And this superstitious? Are we still this ignorant?
PF cadres must be under one hell of a heavy evil spell. lungu is a satanist and practices it openly. Sangomas from all over eastern province, Malawi and beyond are a regular feature at state house, yet they have nothing to say. No wonder they voted him into power despite knowing he is a thief , drunkard and clueless.
Is is a qualification to be in UPND leadership you need to be ugly? I think it is that bitterness that changes people’s appearance. Have you seen the likes and Nalumango and Katuka. Ugly looking creatures. Can someone advise their president to have an hair cut in 2018 and try to put on a tie. It is called image building that also contributes to how people perceive you.
You are all f.oolish you kiss the ground like the pope? Ngapali amafi? You are all just foo.lish just develop the country for yourselves and future generations. Develop structure so that another person like Lungu does not come to abuse them when Jonathan Lungu is in jail!
I like the way Katuka calls his president, as “that man”. And that’s the way I also call HH & Edgar, “those 2 guys”.
I am deeply surprised that these UPND are so quick to respond to such rubbish, why even bother to talk about the fact that HH kissed the ground?
UPND should be quick in responding to issues of importance like Peter Sinkamba is doing, and not reacting to petty issues like this one. This is ridiculous.
Please do not spoil our Xmas holiday period with such i.di.otic coverage, waste of time.
I kiss the ground every time that I arrive safely in Zambia. It is not a ritual. It is just blessed relief to be in a place that is dear to your heart. Stop being superstitious for nothing you morons.
So do I, mate. I can’t understand what the fuss is all about. This only shows how much spotlight the man enjoys – every move he makes is well observed and monitored.
I am surprised at how people can compare someone who has never even been ward councilors to the Pope, KK and Mandela. HH’s mates are Tayali and fellow Freemasons. Of course we know a certain groups of minorities see him as a god but let us not impose leaders on each. HH belongs to and leads a cult and he will forever be a leader of those.
I think Zambia has a lot lower lives. You are indeed one of them.
And lungu is a convicted fraudster
Well spoken [email protected] I mean the nonentity HH provoked his own arrrest and its rightly so he was arrested.
With the hallmarks of a criminal he went straight back to the scene where comitted the crime….what a slob.
Well spoken [email protected] I mean the nonentity HH provoked his own arrrest and its rightly so he was arrested.
With the hallmarks of a criminal he went straight back to the scene where he had comitted the crime….what a slob.
KCI#1,3 .
I feel so sorry and pitty to even address you, you are not just ignorant but as well so primitive, you can’t articulate issues just on merit or demerit but you seam to bring your hate from your under gut. If there is a dark side in the universe you and so many that follow and support politicians on tribal lines really is your place. Learn to criticize lungu or hh or any other person on merit not just vomit.
@Mushe, there is no merit on these politicians. There are just there to win your sympathy and use gullible people like you to get in to state house. After that you are just some used piece of material. I will not call you any names because I know a group of people that are just good at that. Advising someone to mind their appearance is ignorant and primitive?
What is ritual?
A ritual is a symbolic way of doing something
All those condemning HH for kissing the group ni mbwa sana. What more, people even kiss dead bodies at body viewing ku malilo. Is that a ritual? Bakolwe imwe na bakoswe mumpoto mwe finangwa fimbulwa maano. Mwe fibushi mabwe.
Lungu is just jealous because in his mind, HH was using his advanced smelling system hunting for bakoswe in the Royal Barotse grounds. As you know, Barotseland is a free zone for bakoswe, it is saturated with bakoswe because Rotses only eat hopani and tortoise not bakoswe. The last time Lungu went there the Litunga gave him a royal charter of rights over all the Barotse koswes to hunt and chew them with his fixed-smile dental formula. Awe sure, if he chews them the way he was chewing that poor mango fruit by the roadside last time, even the Barotse Koswes have to be scared of ending up in Jameson’s mphoto. They are the ones you will now hear shoulting “secession, secession from Koswestan!” Ninshiku sha Koswe Mumphoto tuli nomba umu, lekeni lunye nomba, alah!
Njimbu is the man and his utter sense on UPND could be correct!
The whole UPND Reacting to a house fly?
Is what hh performed on limulunga road a ritual?
Mr Katuka is wrong on one example. MUSLIMS DON’T KISS THE GROUND. They bow their foreheads to the ground. They don’t kiss it. On the other hand whether what HH did was a ritual or not, is non of anyone’s business. What is there to explain about this. This is wasting of space and time. Leave HH alone.
Yes whether, did in good or bad faith
Children of isreal remembers Bethel the place of blessing for their forefather Jacob . HH too will remember Limulunga road as a place that made him jailed for 127days. How he does it is up to him. If he wants next time he can even lay down on the road. If he feels that will please God in anyway he feel like. Daniel came out of the den of lions others still more did not believe that God saved him. I believe that God saves his people from accusers . Zambia is a Christian nation let us promote the spirit of love for God. Why should we encourage people to worship devil.
Kusapunzila nako ni nchito, kissing the ground is a ritual, are you serious, how silly can we be. Thanks HH, I am not sure there was need to explain to these dandaheads, leave them to enjoy their ignorance, kulibe kwakuya.
Yaba please spare us from that southern ritual koswe, hh this hh that please give us a break we want to enjoy the festive season to the max!! Atase, monga ni ba President nabeve!!
He is Muslim!
@Mushota, HaJayJay was using my name to attack you! He cannot find a pretty woman like me! They are a mess and are messed up hallucinating individuals in their party. That is why they kiss the ground!
three Mansions, this, Three Mansions that! Yes because he is immature in the way he conducts politics just as his entourage are too!
So he kisses dead bodies too? Mmmm!
This man hh is not a politician, always doing the wrong things at the wrong time and earning himself nothing but scorn, he makes a few good points here and there and then loses everything and more. Like the frog trying to jump out of a deep well. Yaba nabo aba ba southern koswe!!