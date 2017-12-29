Deputy Secretary to Cabinet for Administration Patrick Kangwa has urged District Commissioners (DCs) and Mayors countrywide to work together to implement the Decentralisation policy.

Mr. Kangwa said DCs and Mayors should ensure that they follow what the constitution stipulates on decentralisation so that the wheels of the policy do not slow down.

Speaking in Chongwe district yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Chongwe DC and Mayor, Mr. Kangwa said cabinet remain resolute to implement the decentralisation policy.

He pointed out that DCs and Mayors are servants of the people hence, the need to shoulder the responsibility in serving the people.

Mr. Kamgwa emphasized that no controlling officers should stand against the implementation of policy as it is the only development tool to reach to the people.

He was delighted with the unity that is being exhibited between Chongwe DC and the Mayor as it key for development.

Mr. Kangwa affirmed that Chongwe should take full advantage of Chilimbana iInstitute which is building capacity of local government officers on decentralisation matters.

And both Chongwe DC Frazer Musonda and Mayor Geoffrey Chumbwe said the decentralisation policy will be fully implemented by their offices.

The duo said Chongwe was a role model district as institutional differences have been brushed aside to pave way for quality service delivery to the people in different communities.