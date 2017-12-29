MINISTER of Agriculture, Hon. Dora Siliya says the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) being implemented under the E-Voucher system is progressing well and has so far covered a total of 100 districts going beyond the 500,000 mark out of the 1,000,000 targeted farmers.
“I am happy to note that just yesterday we were actually giving banks more money meaning that the uptake is there from our farmers and our target was 1million farmers moving from 39 districts to 100 districts we expected a lot of resistance but I am quite happy that we have actually gone over the 500 000 mark in terms of farmers.”
And Ms. Siliya also stated that the challenges experienced so far were as a result of communication and Internet failure in some areas.
She has since called on all stakeholders to support the programme because its failure will be disastrous to the country.
“I can only urge our farmers to bear with us that this programme is a Zambian Programme. Its failure will be disastrous to the country, it is not a programme about President Lungu, it is not a programme about the Minister of Agriculture, this is a national programme,” She said.
Any opportunity for koswes mumpoto to divert public resources to their pockets is considered successful. Fire-tenders, progressing well, ambulances, progressing well, e-Voucher, progressing well. Dora’s Manor bar & restaurant, progressing well
The ones to confirm are the farmers. Znfu has said agriculture policies this season have been a disaster. The late release of these funds is a disaster itself.
But the minister is not alone. This is a Government program and its failure is a failure of all the people in charge of Government. Not the ordinary Zambian
Your disposition as minister of agric is uninspiring, so it’s better you remain quiet. It’s not about being eloquent, it’s about getting things done. Those e-Vouchers were supposed to be processed earlier than August, but lists of beneficiaries might have been submitted late. Leave ifyabu Kalulu nchenjele in RB’s government else the door to leave is widely open. This ministry received the largest allocation, so behave!
How about Dorah updating us if the maize export deal to Kenya is going well?
Bonehead Mushota is just as clueless as she is. Going well and hard working my foot!!! All crops should have been planted and germinated before Christmas so as to get any yields. Farmers getting monies now to plant, etc is just a waste of time and resources and putting farmers into debt and you have Boneheads saying it’s going well and she’s hardworking. Joke of the year!!!
Only she believes it is progressing well. The MP who is closerto his electorates who are the actual farmers don’t think so and slammed the entire project as a total disaster, breaking with party protocol.
This woman is incompetent… she has never been successful in any ministry that she has headed. Instead only theft scandals follows her and incompetence, e.g. the air traffic control radars tender and the Malawi maizegate. Not sure what her appointing authorities and her supporters see in her, claiming she’s a ‘star’ performer who needs to run strategic ministries. Reminds me of another ‘star’ performer in Masebo. But at least Masebo actually was a little competent not this lady. Just using her big bottom power to manipulate her way to the top. She needs to be fired or demoted…
She needs to be fired or demoted to a less critical ministry. Agriculture is such a strategic ministry that requires capable people.