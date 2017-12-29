State House Special Assistant to the President for project implementation Andrew Chellah has described the state of the six-point six Kilometer stretch on Lumumba road as an emergency that needs to be worked on immediately.
And the Road Development Agency -RDA Regional Manager for Lusaka Pandeki Chabala says works on the portion will commence within 14 days.
Mr. Chabala said this after Mr. Chellah and RDA managers inspected the road this morning.
Mr. Chellah said he is concerned that motorists are losing working hours driving through Lumumba road.
He has told ZNBC news in an interview that he will ensure the works are monitored and completed as soon as possible.
Mr. Chellah added that the year 2018, will be action oriented
This is chaos in underpants.
Thank God the spirit of Mulusa lives on!
Mr. Chellah you have to speak the truth and decline when you are asked to sign a contract 5 times the quoted amount.
useless people why tell us when know better than you , just do the work we need a better roads criminals
Just do your jobs than having meetings everyday
UPND will never see sense in anything. It is a mental illness.
The problem with you Victor is that you have no capacity to distinguish sense from nonsense. To you everything PF is sense and anything else is UPND. What a waste!
Elsewhere we are being told that this PF government is now using the army to fight against home grown terrorism – cholera, and here, that Lumumba road is an emergency. The cause is the same – rain. What Lusaka needs is a proper drainage system, so that water does not collect in wrong places. PF fought hard so they can govern. I see them doing everything else conceivable, except to govern.
How many times are we going to be repairing the same roads over and over again? Same with the Kafue/Mazabuka, Zimba/Livingtone, Mongu/Kaoma as we have pumped millions of US dollars every 3 to 4 years.
Why cant we put a layer of concrete and steel on the base? I have seen the way they construct roads in USA which of course has more traffic and experiences extreme weather conditions.
We have less volume, seasonal rains and yet our roads do not go past 5 years. Something is very wrong with our road constructors or politicians….
Bashinon, these government officials have seen even more in terms of standard road construction works because they have been to more developed countries than ourselves. So, they should know better! They have just taken all of us Zambians for granted! They have forgotten they were voted into office to serve and not to be served!! What’s with Africa??
Look at these chaps! Where have they been living all these years. Lumumba road has not just become like that overnight.
Same thing every year no change. All roads in Zambia need refurbishment and pronto not discussions and meetings but actual physical work to begin. Lumumba Road is just one road how about the rest of the country and when it rains it just gets worse and worse. Road contractors clearly are not doing a good job because every year is the same thing. So don’t talk so much let’s see something tangible happening. Fix Zambia roads it’s a disgrace.
Cholera you say…. Well it doesn’t take a genius to know that the rubbish that is thrown on our streets by the public is the cause, and the on top of the fact that poor drainage and storm water drains being blocked is an added factor… This one I blame the residents stop throwing your rubbish and refuse in the drains and on the roads… Use the…
What hypocrisy by RDA and State House!! Chingola and Mufulira are languishing in dilapidated roads and you can still talk about this ka single road called Lumumba in Lusaka? What nonsense is this? You think Lusaka is Zambia and Zambia is Lusaka, right??
What emergency you tw.its? This bad very bad state of road has been in the news for more than a year. If you just seen it today, what do you do everyday when you (pretend) go to work?
Does the President have to tell you which pot holes to mend for you to work? DISGUSTING ATTITUDE!