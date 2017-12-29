State House Special Assistant to the President for project implementation Andrew Chellah has described the state of the six-point six Kilometer stretch on Lumumba road as an emergency that needs to be worked on immediately.

And the Road Development Agency -RDA Regional Manager for Lusaka Pandeki Chabala says works on the portion will commence within 14 days.

Mr. Chabala said this after Mr. Chellah and RDA managers inspected the road this morning.

Mr. Chellah said he is concerned that motorists are losing working hours driving through Lumumba road.

He has told ZNBC news in an interview that he will ensure the works are monitored and completed as soon as possible.

Mr. Chellah added that the year 2018, will be action oriented