Residents of Mufulira district have bemoaned the slow pace of works in the upgrading of Nalikwanda road connecting Chibolya township to the town centre.

The upgrading of the road, which is part of a 2014 project to upgrade about 18 kilometres of township roads in Mufulira to bituminous standard, was expected to be completed by August 2017 but up to date, the road works have not been completed.

A check found that part of the road was partially damaged by rain due to lack of drainages.

Some residents spoken to expressed concern that although the tarring of the road has been completed, lack of road humps is posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians alike.

One of the residents, Wedson Simfukwe appealed to government to ensure that road humps are installed as soon as possible in order to reduce the risk of having road accidents in the area.

“Months have passed since they tarred the road but up to now there are no road humps. This has led to motorists over speeding on this road. Just yesterday, a Corolla overturned on this road and unless something is done, the lives of motorists and pedestrians are at risk,” Mr. Simfukwe said.

He has since appealed to the council to put up road humps as soon as possible.

And another resident, Abigail Kalaluka said the delay in the installation of road humps on Nalikwanda road could lead to loss of lives.

Ms. Kalaluka added that the delay in the construction of drainages on the road could also lead to the road being washed away by the rains, thereby reducing its lifespan.

“We appreciate that government has upgraded this road. But we are just appealing to them to finish up the works fast because the tarring was done somewhere in August yet up to now there are no humps, markings, and even the drainages are incomplete,” Ms. Kalaluka said.

She said part of the road is already being washed away due to lack of drainages.

“I am appealing to government to ensure that the contractor speeds up the pace of works so that money used to construct this road does not just go to waste> If there is any delay in working on the drainages, I think more damage will be done and the road will soon have pot holes,” she stated.

And Mufulira Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Thandiwe Tembo assured that works on the road will be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Ms. Tembo said the delay in the installation of road humps and the drainage works was as a result of the contractor still finishing up works on other roads.

“Nalikwanda road is not yet complete. We are yet to do road signages and markings, drainage works and installation of road humps. As soon as the contractor finishes up works on the other roads that were being upgraded, they will come and do these works on Nalikwanda road,” she explained.

The upgrading of township roads to bituminous standard in Mufulira is being done by China Jiang Xi contractor, and was supposed to have been completed by August 2017.