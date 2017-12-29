Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has challenged parents to educate their children on the significance of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

Reverend Sumailai says it is imperative for parents to educate the current generation on the declaration for them to educate future generations.

She explains that the declaration has brought divine peace that Zambia has continued to enjoy.

Reverend Sumaili was speaking at the 26th Commemoration of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation in Lusaka.

She said President Edgar Lungu has taken the declaration to a deeper level by putting measures to actualise it when he set October 18th as National Day of Prayer

And National House of Prayer Chairperson Bishop Joshua Banda has challenged political players questioning the declaration using their ideologies to explain their stance.

Bishop Banda said it is important for the political players to explain where they intend to take the nation in the future.