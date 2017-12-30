The Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has applauded the Patriotic Front Government over the speedy works on Solwezi – Chingola road and the dual carriageway on the Independence Avenue.

MUZ Kansanshi mine branch Chairperson Mr. Happy Messiah stated that the works done so far shows that the Patriotic Front Government under the leadership of H.E President Edgar Chagwa Lungu does not segregate in terms of taking development to all parts of the country. “We really appreciate the PF Government’s work done so far on the Solwezi – Chingola road and the dual carriageway, we are very happy as a union, ” Mr. Messiah said.

Mr. Messiah speaking during the end of year meeting where Patriotic Front Provincial chairperson Mr. Jackson Kungo was guest of honor. Mr Messiah stated that his Union will support the Government of the day because as a union they had an obligation to. He also praised the Provincial Chairman for his continuous engagement with stakeholders in the Province.

He however appealed to Mr. Kungo to appeal to the office of the Provincial Minister, Permanent Secretary and District Commissioners to open their doors to the union. He further appealed to Government through the ruling party’s Provincial Chairperson to expedite the works on the township roads.

And Mr Kungo said the PF Government under the leadership of H.E President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is committed to deliver development to all parts of the country including North Western Province as evidenced with the expansion of the Independence Avenue and the soon to be completed Solwezi Chingola road.

He said president Lungu has a passion for North Western Province and wants to see the province develop just like any other place.

He encouraged the union leadership to continue saving the people wholeheartedly. “In the same vain, continue to engage the party and it’s leadership because this will cement our relationship, ” Mr Kungo said.

On the township roads, the Provincial Chairperson assured the union leadership and the general public that the roads will be worked on soon. “The same contractor that is working on the dual carriageway is the same contractor that is going to work on township roads,” he said.