Government has taken to task Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) over its lack of pro-activeness in the management and supply of clean and safe drinking water that is cardinal in arresting the spiraling cholera situation in Lusaka.

ZANIS reports that Water Development Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba, was hugely unimpressed and disturbed to find water point infrastructure in Bauleni Compound not operating efficiently with leakages unattended to.

Bishop Chomba who was accompanied by officials from his ministry and LWSC, said there is need for the water utility company to improve its operations and ensure that it provides adequate, clean and safe drinking water to residents in the Cholera ravaged capital city.

The permanent secretary was not amused that LWSC which is campaigning against water leakages is in fact a major culprit which was not servicing and maintaining its infrastructure.

Bishop Chomba learnt that Bauleni compound which has five water points has only two operational water points serving over 44,000 people.

The permanent secretary also visited several houses and marketeers and engaged them on the need to practice and maintain high standards of hygiene and desist from selling fly infested foods.

Bishop Chomba was perturbed that marketeers were trading right next to heaps of garbage removed from blocked drainages and sewer lines.

He directed the LWSC to address the water rationing and improve supply in the area if concerted efforts to address the cholera situation in Lusaka are to be achieved.

He further urged the water utility firm to ensure that Schools and health facilities in Bauleni and the capital city are provided with adequate water supply.

He pointed out that Cholera cases have hit over 1,500 cases in Lusaka and bemoaned the negative public behavior and response to government led cholera remedial measures.

The permanent secretary said people need to change their mindsets and attitude over hygiene in order to address cholera which he said if left unchecked can claim more people.

And LWSC Managing Director Jonathan Kampata has commended government for coming to its aid to help improve the water network in Lusaka.

He said improving the water system will help arrest the ravaging cholera pandemic in the capital city.

Mr. Kampata said expanding the water supply call for a huge investment and pledged that his firm will work round the clock to repair its infrastructure and improve water supply to residents in Lusaka.

Recently President Edgar Lungu declared Lusaka a cholera emergency area and called for concerted efforts to halt the pandemic.