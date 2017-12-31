Today’s Scripture

“…the goodness of God leads you to repentance.”

(Romans 2:4, NKJV)

His Goodness Leads You to Him

In the natural, when we’ve wronged someone, sometimes it’s easier to avoid them than to face the discomfort or potential rejection.

Oftentimes, people have this same approach to God. Have you ever heard someone say, “If I walk into church, the roof will cave in?” They think they should keep their distance because of the wrong they’ve done. But nothing could be further from the truth! God’s not mad at you; He’s madly in love with you! He’s waiting for you with open arms. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you’ve done; know that His goodness is what’s drawing you to Him.

Today, don’t let condemnation keep you from going to God. Trust His kindness. He wants you to experience His goodness. He wants to show you His faithfulness. He’s promised He’ll never leave you nor forsake you. Turn to Him today and let Him pour His lovingkindness out on you and empower you to live the good life that He has planned for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Heavenly Father, thank You for loving me today. Thank You for Your kindness. I come to You and repent of any sin that would keep me from You. Give me strength to live in the blessing You have for me in Jesus’ name. Amen.”