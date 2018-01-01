Forty (40) families in Solwezi District in North Western Province have been left homeless after their houses collapsed following a heavy downpour experienced in the area yesterday.

The heavy rains which lasted about one and half hours left two children aged two and four injured and also brought down the ZESCO power lines that supply power in the District.

Solwezi District Commissioner Rose Kamalonga, who confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Solwezi yesterday, said out of the 40 affected families, 29 are the most hit.

Ms. Kamalonga has since appealed to well-wishers to come on board and render assistance to the affected families who have been left with no food as everything was soaked by the rains.

She said government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is working on modalities on how to quickly respond to the disaster and ensure safety of the people.