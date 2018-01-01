Alfred Muwowo says Dalisizwe Komani gave him very little resistance during his successful defence of his African Boxing Union flyweight title on Saturday night in Lusaka.

Muwowo knocked out the South African in the 3rd round in his first defence of the ABU crown he won last July in Ndola.

“I did not expect the fight to end in a knockout .I was ready for the 12 rounds,” Muwowo said

“Dalisizwe is a good boxer and I expected him to last.”

The win saw Muwowo stay unbeaten in his eight successive pro fights after recording his seventh straight knockout.

And Komani, who is 15 years older than the 20 year African champion, admitted he was out-boxed on the night at Government Complex.

“Muwowo is a good boxer,” Komani said.

“He has a lot of power and will go far in his career.

“I am disappointed in myself losing to a boxer who is 15 years younger than me.”

The loss was Komani’s eighth from 24 fights and his record now stands at 15 wins and one draw.