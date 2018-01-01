National Democratic Congress NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili says tribalism is a cancer that should never be tolerated. Dr. Kambwili says all Zambians are equal regardless of tribe.

Dr. Kambwili has since advised the newly formed party that turned three months old yesterday to be inclusive and embrace people from all the ten region’s of the country.

The Roan parliamentarian has added that people are joining the NDC because it is a peoples party that is seriously trying to address the plight of the majority poor Zambians.

Dr. Kambwili has since advised the NDC to ensure that its Central Committee takes tribal balancing as a matter of priority.

The NDC consultant said this when he addressed the first NDC central committee meeting in Luanshya.

He said he is amazed at how the NDC has transformed its self into a mass movement barely 90 days after its formation.

The outspoken Roan lawmaker said the NDC has continued receiving recognition from people from all walks of life including the traditional leadership of the country.

Dr. Kambwili said he had no doubt in his mind that NDC will forming Government in 2021 because it is the party of choice.

He said he is impressed that NDC is promoting and championing unity of purpose.

Dr. Kambwili added that he is elated to learn that in the spirit of unity of purpose and inclusiveness, NDC has made changes at Central committee level by including Zambians from different ethnic back ground’s.

He is particularly happy with the appointment of Bridget Attanga as NDC Deputy Secretary General.

Mrs. Attanga is former PF Deputy Secretary General who played a pivotal role in the Famous 2011 tripartite elections that saw Micheal Chilufya Sata take to the helm of the country.

Meanwhile, the NDC has made strategic change’s at Central committee level with immediate effect.

Saboi Imboela is the new NDC chairperson for Gender.

In receiving her appointment, Dr. Kambwili urged Ms. Imboela to champion women’s rights and draw up programmes that will attract more women to join NDC and urged her to ensure that she actively promoted the rights and aspirations of the marginalized women.

Dr. Kambwili is happy to learn that NDC is gaining respect and popularity both locally and abroad because of it’s firm stance on national matters.

Former copperbelt PF chairman Menyani Zulu is the new NDC National Chairman for Defense and Security.

Former chimwemwe ward councillor and NDC founder member Charles Kabwita continues as National Youth Chairman.

Ackson Simwizye is officially Chairman of Elections with former Zambia Railways Director Professor Muyenge Attanga taking over the portfolio of Chairperson for Higher Education in the upcoming NDC Central Committee.

The Central Committee Headed by NDC Secretary General and Party CEO Mwenya Musenge was also informed that the party manifesto will be ready by January 2018 as the document is still being crafted by experienced scholars and stakeholders.

And Mr. Musenge told the gathering that the growth of the NDC is interestingly rapid and having been around In politics for decades the SG stated that the party is headed for political stardom.

The NDC central committee has new names mostly experienced politicians, former diplomat’s, ex Senior Ministers, MPs, business men, media practitioners, academia and university scholars among other’s.

The party consultant further instructed the senior members of the party to vehemently screen those that will join from henceforth as he encouraged them to be mindful of having a perfect blend and balance between old and new, experienced and inexperienced as well pin point gender balancing. Dr Kambwili encouraged those in charge to create a fierce team that comprises of the finest political minds.