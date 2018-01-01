Entertainment Peezey Cables releases new single “Darkside” January 1, 2018 0 53 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Peezey Cables released his latest single for 2018. The song is entitled “Darkside”. Download the song HERE Related Posts:Peezy Cables releases new single “Lila”HELIUM PRIME MEDIA PRESENTS EDDIE BLACK – POWER (PRODUCED BY PEEZEY CABLES)Interview with producer, singer and song writer – Peezey CablesPeezey Cables reveals artwork to his debut album “Electric City”Helium Prime Media presents Peezey Cables’ debut album titled Electric City Loading...