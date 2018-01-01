UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the UPND government will decisively deal with all PF leaders involved in the exploitation of the Mukula tree and other natural resources for personal gain.

Dr Bwalya says the level of criminality in the PF has reached epidemic levels resulting into a total collapse of the economy which they can’t rescue owing to their appetite for self enrichment.

He said the country is yet to see the worst of President Edgar Lungu whom he said has failed to discipline his thieving cartel because of his involvement.

He said there is only a small clique of PF officials that was involved in shoddy deals such as the Mukula trade while several Zambians are going for days without proper food.

” Even those that intercepted those Mukula trucks are PF chaps who are benefiting from this trade.This is not about the country but personal riches.We shall deal with them.That I can assure you”,he said.

The UPND deputy strongman said it is unfortunate that President Lungu has completely failed to address the economic and social misery in the country describing 2017 as a miserable year he would love to quickly forget.

On Saturday evening,The Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr Sturdy Mwale clarified that ZAFFICO was mandated by government to export the illegally harvested and confiscated Mukula logs on its behalf.

Mr. Mwale said this at a press briefing following an incident where a haulage of Mukula logs was intercepted by some citizens on suspecion that the the logs belonged to a senior government official.

“I wish to inform the nation that the Zambia Forestry and Forest Limited Corporation, ZAFFICO, has been given a mandate by the government of the Republic of Zambia to export the illegally harvested and confiscated mukula logs to China on its behalf. It is in this vain that on 29th December, 2017, ZAFICO was transporting 10 containarised trucks laden with mukula logs from Lusaka to Chirundu and a further 11 trucks from Mporokoso and Nsama to Chirundu. When they were intercepted in Shimabala area, initially by suspected UPND cadres and later by suspected PF cadres on allegation that the consignment belonged to a very senior government official and were being illegally transported without documentation,” said Mwale.

“In the process, ZAFFICO officials escorting the trucks were robbed of some official documents for the movement of the trucks from Lusaka to Chirundu and money amounting to approximately K30,000 a matter which defense and security wings are investigating.”

In August 2017, Muchinga Province Minister Mr. Malozo Sichone revealed that the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) is likely to raise US$1 million from the sale of mukula logs that were seized from unscrupulous timber traders in the province.

Government then engaged ZAFFICO to collect and auction the Mukula tree that was illegally cut in Muchinga Province by timber traders.

Mr Sichone further stated in an interview that Muchinga has plenty of mukula logs that were illegally cut by the traders and that ZAFFICO is likely to generate US$1 billion from the logs that they will collect from the bushes.

“Muchinga has plenty of trees, which are of commercial importance. Here in Muchinga, we also have the mukula tree and right now, the Zambia Forest and Forestry Industries have been engaged to auction the logs that were cut illegally,” he said.

Following the mandate bestowed on them by government, ZAFFICO travelled to china and shortlisted some Chinese companies who participated in the auction.

The auctioned Mukula logs (which was initially harvested illegally by unscrupulous dealers) are now being escorted out of the country by members of the Joint Operations Commiittee (JOC) comprising secret service, Zambia Army, ZNS, Police, DEC, ZRA, and Forestry to ensure that, no fresh contraband is added along the way.

So when the intercepted truckers said we bought the logs off the auction, it is true but ZAFFICO remains the official exporter until the contra leaves our borders.