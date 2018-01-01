UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the UPND government will decisively deal with all PF leaders involved in the exploitation of the Mukula tree and other natural resources for personal gain.
Dr Bwalya says the level of criminality in the PF has reached epidemic levels resulting into a total collapse of the economy which they can’t rescue owing to their appetite for self enrichment.
He said the country is yet to see the worst of President Edgar Lungu whom he said has failed to discipline his thieving cartel because of his involvement.
He said there is only a small clique of PF officials that was involved in shoddy deals such as the Mukula trade while several Zambians are going for days without proper food.
” Even those that intercepted those Mukula trucks are PF chaps who are benefiting from this trade.This is not about the country but personal riches.We shall deal with them.That I can assure you”,he said.
The UPND deputy strongman said it is unfortunate that President Lungu has completely failed to address the economic and social misery in the country describing 2017 as a miserable year he would love to quickly forget.
On Saturday evening,The Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr Sturdy Mwale clarified that ZAFFICO was mandated by government to export the illegally harvested and confiscated Mukula logs on its behalf.
Mr. Mwale said this at a press briefing following an incident where a haulage of Mukula logs was intercepted by some citizens on suspecion that the the logs belonged to a senior government official.
“I wish to inform the nation that the Zambia Forestry and Forest Limited Corporation, ZAFFICO, has been given a mandate by the government of the Republic of Zambia to export the illegally harvested and confiscated mukula logs to China on its behalf. It is in this vain that on 29th December, 2017, ZAFICO was transporting 10 containarised trucks laden with mukula logs from Lusaka to Chirundu and a further 11 trucks from Mporokoso and Nsama to Chirundu. When they were intercepted in Shimabala area, initially by suspected UPND cadres and later by suspected PF cadres on allegation that the consignment belonged to a very senior government official and were being illegally transported without documentation,” said Mwale.
“In the process, ZAFFICO officials escorting the trucks were robbed of some official documents for the movement of the trucks from Lusaka to Chirundu and money amounting to approximately K30,000 a matter which defense and security wings are investigating.”
In August 2017, Muchinga Province Minister Mr. Malozo Sichone revealed that the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) is likely to raise US$1 million from the sale of mukula logs that were seized from unscrupulous timber traders in the province.
Government then engaged ZAFFICO to collect and auction the Mukula tree that was illegally cut in Muchinga Province by timber traders.
Mr Sichone further stated in an interview that Muchinga has plenty of mukula logs that were illegally cut by the traders and that ZAFFICO is likely to generate US$1 billion from the logs that they will collect from the bushes.
“Muchinga has plenty of trees, which are of commercial importance. Here in Muchinga, we also have the mukula tree and right now, the Zambia Forest and Forestry Industries have been engaged to auction the logs that were cut illegally,” he said.
Following the mandate bestowed on them by government, ZAFFICO travelled to china and shortlisted some Chinese companies who participated in the auction.
The auctioned Mukula logs (which was initially harvested illegally by unscrupulous dealers) are now being escorted out of the country by members of the Joint Operations Commiittee (JOC) comprising secret service, Zambia Army, ZNS, Police, DEC, ZRA, and Forestry to ensure that, no fresh contraband is added along the way.
So when the intercepted truckers said we bought the logs off the auction, it is true but ZAFFICO remains the official exporter until the contra leaves our borders.
It could be true that the intercepted trucks were hauling logs for ZAFFICO in a legal manner, but it’s the trust that the government has lost from it’s own citizens.
The relationship between the current Government and it’s citizens can be likened to a marriage that cannot be reconciled.
If the Youths from the ruling Party have lost trust in their Leader’s where does it the rest of the citizenry?
How do you explain that these cadres intercepted their leaders’ phone calls? They are all thieves period.???
How do you explain that these cadres intercepted their leaders’ phone calls? They are all thieves period.???
HAPPY New Year buddies and you lovely women.
Jah live.. Jah
GBM before you dream of forming government, are you sure you are going to be HH running mate in 2021 is that Tonga Tribal party? When is HH going to come clean with the Zambians for so many questions he still does not clarify. His involvement in privatization, only a Tonga can rule UPND, Freemansonery etc. Before you point at the neighbors dirt clean up the dirt in your back yard first. Start simple by going for a convention and subject all positions to election. Then you can talk about the speck in you neighbors eye.
Assuming the explanation given in this story is true about ZAFFICO and the export. Amos Chandra in his statement said the president is NOT aware of any lifting of the suspension of mukula exports. There are 2 aspects to this;
1. Eigther the president is asleep and not aware of a lot of big issues happening around him.
2. His helpers are dribbling him telling him lies about what is happening of not happening.
3. He could be drinking too much whiskey that is making him forget what his people have told him.
Our leaders are thieves. They are criminals. They belong to jail. I have never seen a country as Zambia full of thieves at the top. I am ashamed of being zambian really.
Awe Ba GBM, not ifyo, leave it to PF.
HH said Edgar and his friends should not be afraid, they will not be arrested.
We ve heard such utterances before…. you never learn ka..
GBM you’re an old fruit from the same tree so how can you be any different mwaiche?
Ba Lusaka times in the same article you are saying logs worth $1 million and $1 billion, so are you informing or misinformation?
I am NOT looking forward to the new lies by our politicians in the new year.They’re all like bananas -i.e crooked ,changing colours and they all hang together .
Mwales statement qualifies to be lie of the year 2017.Hope it remains there.
Thieves chasing thieves. Zambia needs a new set of leaders, not laundered thieves!
“Dr Bwalya says the level of criminality in the PF has reached epidemic levels resulting into a total collapse of the economy which they can’t rescue owing to their appetite for self enrichment.”
Inflation-6.1%, gdp growth 4.4%, trade surplus, copper-$6,800. Corruption-why, oh why can’t someone point out and take evidence to court so the culprits are arrested rather than just sing corruption in the media???
My friend we have no credible courts to take any good evidence to. The PF judges (Sunday blonde, Mambilima etc) will just sit on that evidence and will never conclude the case. How many cases with implicating evidence are before the courts?
Yes GBM you will come and deal with mukula thieves once your upnd form Govnt in Dundumwezi!!!do you think Zambians are so dull to vote for upnd to simply come and deal with mukula thieves?kekekekekeke…its like you guys in opposition have nothing to offer!!Govnt has told us that its ZAFFICO which is exporting mukula which was grabbed from mukula thieves.IS THERE ANYTHING WRONG WITH THAT?NOTHING!!indeed late Sata was a genius while in opposition unlike the current crop of dull opposition leaders!!NO NORMAL ZAMBIAN WOULD BE INSPARED TO VOTE FOR UPND MERELY TO COME AND DEAL WITH MUKULA THIEVES-NEVER!!!if you have nothing to say or offer bo upnd,just keep quiet!!THE HABIT OF MAKING POLITICAL STATEMENTS ON ANY ISSUE WHICH SEEM TO BE AGAINST PF TO GAIN POLITICAL MILEAGE SHOULD REMAIN…
Have we failed to govern ourselves? God forbid.
Does it have to take the President to order a clean up of the COD?
SHAME ON US.
Shame on the so called President.
He is the one who created that filthy in town because of PF populists policies of empowering people to make a living. PF policies have backfired.
Don blame the mayor. PF cadres interfere the work of the council all the time.
Have we failed to govern ourselves? God forbid.
Does it gave to take the President to order a clean up of the CBD?
SHAME ON US.
Old political rhetoric that has no place in our current political dispensation. Do what you can now and not the when we come to power mantra. Ni mukula yakwa wiso?
AFTER THE FAILED PETITION, UPND HAVE NOTHING TO TALK ABOUT. HENCE THE STORIES ABOUT CORRUPTION. SURELY IF CORRUPTION WAS THAT RAMPANT, WHY HAVE YOU FAILED TO HAVE THESE CASES PROSECUTED?
Very well put, Chisenga. Simple and straightforward!!!
Because the courts are corrupt
The cobra fired you because of zesco poles.
u5 will never rule Zambia
when he see crowds in mongu he thinks the country loves him
no no no
upendi is the biggest tribal grouping on earth.
95% mps come from one village
no mp in lusaka. no mp muchinga.no mp in cb. no mp in luapula.
30mp in southern privince and when they gather they speak one language.
Even u5 press aid is tonga. even all laywers are tonga.
even u5 bloggers are emotional tongas
@Chisenga
I agree.
Why wait until then because the chances are that you may be in opposition for ever, when our mukula
is no more.
The bitterness in southern koswe hh and gbm the fat koswe of kasama town is too much, the journey is many years long and they cannot possibly reach their destination in that state.
18 years from now in 2036 even the two koswes would have forgotten about mukula.
We know who the Koswe is. Ask Pilato to tell you if you don’t know.
Iwe koswe gbm you are just a perfume in the smelly tribal arsenal of one southern koswe hh. Naturally you are not one of us!
@Chesenga
Correction : you will be in Opposition for life., not may be.
So report to police now when the exhibit is still there.
GBM before you dream of forming government, are you sure you are going to be HH running mate in 2021 is that Tonga Tribal party? When is HH going to come clean with the Zambians for so many questions he still does not clarify. His involvement in privatization, only a Tonga can rule UPND, Freemansonery etc. Before you point at the neighbors dirt clean up the dirt in your back yard first. Start simple by going for a convention and subject all positions to election. Then you can talk about the speck in you neighbors eye. Happy new year!
Oh yes the Zesco poles scandal! Koswe GBM seems to have a good knowledge of timber.
GBM koswe, I will warn just this last time, we have no place for bemba monkeys in our party, genuine membership is strictly tribe the rest of you are numbers.
See the problem with our leader’s instead of wishing us happy new year,they first say curses against one another, what a shame!!
Talk about real issues affecting citizens. Do we have to watch and wait till you are in power? How long will it take? Find a solution now and let common people benefit, that is the meaning of opposition. Be proactive and not reactive. Even president Mulyokela can utter those word.
What u are talking there is sense but there is no …….. in your speaking because u have to let the people including those guys vote for u, that is when u can bring that issue or else those guys can’t make a mistake of voting for u: be wise.