President Edgar Lungu says Zambians still believe in the Patriotic Front.
Speaking at the PF Chilanga District Fundraising Dinner at Ndozo Lodge, President Lungu said the people are still with the PF because they still believe in its ideals.
President Lungu said party members should take innovative and productive ideas to the business community who are ready to support the party.
He said the party can still raise funds saying the PF was supported when it was in opposition but the same business community and does not see why it cannot be supported now especially when it is in government.
President Lungu said the party will not use public funds for mobilisation but will always go out and fundraise.
He also urged the party members of Chilanga to take advantage of empowerment funds such as the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission and the Youth Development Fund to empower themselves.
At the same function, PF Lusaka Province Chairman Horrace Longwe said Chilanga will soon be a place of high political activities.
Mr Longwe said it is important that the party is well oiled and equipped for party mobilisation from now up to 2021.
Over 500,000 million was raised at the event through pledges and contributions with Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo pledging K250, 000 on behalf of himself and all the district commissioners while President Lungu pledged K150, 000 after he asked to be excused from dancing.
A combined team of Cabinet Ministers present donated K300, 000 while State House Special Assistants together pledged K500, 000.
Lazy Lungu is surrounded by cadres who sucking the taxpayer dry through corruption and still thinks people believe in his party. I mean where do people like Bowman get all this money two weeks he was handing out maize-meal the other month he donated his salary now he is personally pledging K250,000 two and half times his salary with allowances.
“..Over 500,000 million was raised at the event…”
This stupendous amount is equal to ZMK 500 billion. Then they don’t need IMF, World bank or Chinamen to lend them money. Is that what they raised or Lusaka Times has no idea what 500, 000 million is?
Lungu is right.
We all do
Thanks
BB2014,2016
What ideals?
Of course thieves are very happy with PF..the President declared “Uubomba mwibala alya mwibala ” and this is what thieves want to hear. Come 2021 Lungu you are losing elections and probably you will end up in Jail
Nothing out of this world there…. the democratic countries like America and UK raise funds in that manner.
Nothing new there…
Can you raise more please!
State House donating more than ministers.
Who said people pay alot of money just to talk to Edgar ?
And they gave easterners in petauke offals as appreciation for voting for them on wako ni wako basis. When they can afford to pledge such amounts. NICE.
It seems Jay Jay doesn’t know that there is so much money to be made pa Zed and he is here shaking his head when he sees donation equivalents he didn’t expect.
Boyi, Pali money pa Zed! My young brother runs a small farming holding in Lusaka and was showing me some of his receivables when I was there just this past November and they would easily equate some of those donations.
He has never worked in GRZ to be accused of corruption, in fact he has only worked for his farming holdings since he left High School.
Another cousin runs an Autoparts store and flies to Dubai every other week and such amounts are part of his cash on hand whenever he goes to buy supplies.
So, the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise are busy making hay while you run your mouth shouting corruption here…
They have failed to raise money for the City Market they burnt down so they could falsely declare near state of emergence …what a shame…where is that really silly sick woman the Minister of Religion? I hope she was there in that stinking room of thieves; people who were nothing 2 years ago living on handouts today they are dinning out money like they are Mayweather.
Br mumba aka kakolwe /ayatolla and why have decided to go to the USA and become a janitor, if your young brother and cousin are making such amounts?
Here he comes spewing drivel and claptrap..who asked him about his rich brother? You think people who are wealthy like Warren Buffett just give out money not even £50k can be squeezed out of him as he has sweated for his money. You are not even ashamed to justify theft…i mean people like Bowman were bouncers throwing stones 2 years ago all of the sudden they are millionaires in dollars.
PS: Wake up from your folly!!
MONEY LAUNDERING ON AN INDUSTRIAL SCALE, UNFORTUNATELY THE TAXMAN IS COMPROMISED
HE SHOULD FIND OUT HOW MUCH TAX THESE PEOPLE PAY, DON’T WAIT UNTIL THEY CHANGE SIDES.
These are just money laundering ventures don’t even try to call them anything else ….. this is the most corrupt Party to ever run government its annoying and frustrating
Abena divide & rule maggots … because my janitorial duties pay me more!!! Ukutumpa iwe kapoli … you think everyone in the US works mu fimbusu. Wanunka mumapa. For the record I am well off than both my brother and cousin and you included.
Ka Jay Jay … that’s why I tell you that every time you blog, you expose your ignorance. Yes Warren Buffet donates a lot through his foundation run by his sister.
Ever heard of David and Charles Koch, popularly known as the Koch Brothers. They are both the 5th richest guys in the US and last year alone they donated over $800MM towards, congressional, senators and presidential race.
Compared to the figures in the article, that’s champ change for these billionaires but your limited exposure makes you think corruption first.
It’s time we…
Look at the folly he is spewing out…you think what the Koch Bros donate is free, wake you man ..that money comes back 100 times back..Koch Industries’ contributions have gone toward achieving legislation on taxes, energy and nuclear power, defense appropriations and financial regulatory reform.
In Africa in particular with Zambia, these people are donating to get contracts not lobbying for policy changes.
Wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ka Jay Jay … you’re a kleptomaniac beyond redemption. You just said billionaires like The Oracle of Omaha ~ Warren Buffet can’t even give away £50K and when that got debunked by telling you his sister runs the foundation in charge of that and I added the Koch Brothers you capitulated and ran to influence generation out of donations.
Listen man, have the decency to admit you fumbled and then move to the next topic.
So, back to the Zambian scenario, yes these guys are putting their money where their mouth is … Democrats and Republicans do that all the time here in the US.
Nothing cynical about that, what is cynical is you want to extrapolate the Zambian scenarios into corruption so you can carry on a false campaign narrative.
The smart people of the Zambian Enterprise are…
Continued …
The smart people of the Zambian Enterprise are way too smart to fall prey to your straw man fallacies and we are not going to give you a free pass on it.
Why do you think campaign financing is always a hot topic every election cycle???!!! It’s because everyone knows, when you donate you want to drive policies that will serve your self interests.
Grow up, kid … that’s the political scenario the world over and has been going on for generations, this looks new to you because your democracy in Zed is a relatively a novice thing.
So everything seems to be “Wow” to you.
This loon depending on which side of the tree he wakes up from he will hallucinate claptrap about him being a UNIP socialists…yet here he is with a straight oily face trying to justify stinking corruption. Do you know the difference between being rich and wealthy; you think those wealthy people in the USA will starve when Trump or Republicans leave office.
There goes Ka Jay Jay again … kikikikiki! Yaba oh yaba … completely off track. Na balowele balifwa bane.
Who’s justifying corruption here???!!! Badala, I you are sweeting right now and just yesterday I was passing through London and the temperature was minus 10C and here you are hot like a rod.
Go take some medicine now, your heart rate is getting out of control. Don’t invent things just to be relevant … chill, mate.
And yes, not all of us in UNIP were socialists, some of us were neo-con capitalists. More ignorance on display from your end!!!
Sha …
My message to the people of Zambia is to remember these people donating all these figures when the Auditor General’s Report is published in a couple of months at the end of the 2017-2018 Financial Year…a chunk of that misappropriated money was in that stinking room of filthy koswes at PF Chilanga District Fundraising Dinner at Ndozo Lodge
jay jay comments are like a spoilt girl. nothing of substance and all the time same thing rinse recycle. He doesn’t look at anything in a state of a calm mind.
You wont learn anything listening to his drivel, I have tried and its same thing.Listen to Senior Citizen, Bootlicker and many others who have something new to offer.
Pointless arguing with him. Annoying as well because he replies to most threads and just rants rubbish. Sad sad spoiled thing. He is talking like he sees things better than anyone else here.
People still believe in PF-President Lungu. I don’t think so.
YOU MAKE IT SOUND LIKE IT’S ECL 2021 AGAIN
=========================
May the God of heavens and earth; the God of Abraham and Isaac grant it.
STOLEN MONEY, MONKEYS IN THE FIELD.
Imagine if these guys truly declare assets at nomination time…they would all be arrested as no one would answer how an individual earning XX can be donating XXXX where have you got all this wealth all of a sudden, where is the source of your wealth?
All stolen monies…….
This govt is so myopic that State House Special Assistants now think they work for PF….you have OP Security detail wearing PF ties, not even in one party state were OP wearing UNIP gear.
My suggestion and only mine!!!
The kitchen was hot and you got out of the kitchen! Yes?
So you Hajaja and haspaka are now in the living room shouting instructions of ingredients to put in pot from the comfort of your armchair in the living room?
You guys are seriously suffering from denkete!
Just step back and examine yourselves.
I for one am now engaged as a consultant to put things right the best I know how. No denkete like you lot !!!!
“….He also urged the party members of Chilanga to take advantage of empowerment funds such as the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission and the Youth Development Fund to empower themselves…..”
Lungu is a reckless corrupt thief, koswe mumpoto for sure.
Meanwhile in that article about Zimbabwean White farmers, they had to work on friends’ farms to raise money to buy land in Zambia as they came to Zambia with nothing…here in Zambia we have this lazy koswe thief for a president who is proud of begging and stealing
This can be interpreted as advising PF rats to loot like how davis mwila advised them to take over public places and steal council plots..
A combined team of Cabinet Ministers present donated K300, 000…whilst Bowman as he is doing so well in a space of 12 months that he is now donating K250,000…these koswes are stealing with impunity
UPND CAN ALSO SELL CATTLE AND RAISE MONEY FOR CAMPAIGNS….. MUZACHUCHA MUZALILILA COME 2021
ALINASWE – this is your children’s money these tins are stealing …am sure the chunk of that money is from Chinese contractors!!
And what has pf sold to raise this money mr alikoswe?
We are ever ready to auction our pedigree bulls, for a worth cause, we didn’t during independence days for kk to go to Britain and negotiate for your independence, during construction of unza we did again so that you can get some school time, but it seems you never got educated, you just had school time.
Jay Jay… what are you doing about it? We hear you!!!!
You end up irrelevant in the end.
ZAMBEZI – sit down if you have nothing post or take a walk in the snow outside!!
The person to sit down is you… all you do is criticise… Go to the GP, please can you mention you have denkete whilst there? They might just treat you sick mind.
“A combined team of Cabinet Ministers present donated K300, 000 while State House Special Assistants together pledged K500, 000.”
How are State House Special Assistants even present at such a function? Why are civil servants donating at party functions…what the hell is wrong with these PF empty tins
So what? What’s your plan… show us how to stop these guys
The more I read your comments, the more you look like that gravitas on your handle
You have come here for amusement yet they are stealing from your own Grand children and you are here laughing and smiling showing your ivory.
These Zambian Political Parties have all these noble names like Patriotic Front, Democratic this but when the come into office the dont own up to that…this govt of Lazy Lungu has empowered the Chines to such an extent that they will be the biggest land owners in a few years.
It is not amusement I have come here for… Zambia needs solutions and suggestions not sounds coming from your arrrsseee!!!
I come here to put an end to such iiidiiocy… ECL needs to be contained and your verbal arrrrseee is not helping!!
We also need to criticise with sobriety because be as it may regarding corruption, there is development. In the same breath we need to hold ECL to account.
500 thousand million.
LT editor can’t count properly. that’s a lot of money. What’s the long term reward for such donations?
STEALING EVEN MORE FROM POOR ZAMBIANS !!!!
K 500, 000, 000, 000
$ 50, 000, 000, 000 ??
Are you implying PF sympathisers own more money than the government?
So you are not paid for your propaganda you puke on LT? I thought you was a big fish, kanshi you are just a sardine in pf.
These are clueless blind followers who jump in panga fights head first…clueless fooools
Read the article again. It says 500,000 million of what ? Kwacha or dollar? Maybe its 500000 million of sand or grains of maize. Only LT can interpret.
Clueless is Jay Jay… you standing on a mountain screaming at the skies like an old man! Show us you DENKETE cow
Why dont you read todays LT article about Zim farmers and see how people build wealth through sheer hard work not these koswes here like Lazy Lungu who are nothing without GRZ funds.
The PF will still win the 2021 elections despite failing the Zambian people. Truth be told winning an election in Zambia is not about the economy and governance issues but purely TRIBAL. When people are going to the polls to vote you rarely hear them talk about voting credible leaders in govt but all you hear is “aba Tonga teti bateka babi,Bemba’s are thieves, lozis are bad hearted people.True to trumps words shihole countries!!
Money rains in PF badaala!!Lusambo today can afford giving out a cool K250 000 when 2 yrs ago the nigga didnt even own a simple toyota duet…..dull Jack Mwiimbu has spent 20yrs in parliament minus accepting the ministerial job-amazing.ati loyalty to HH…kekekekekeke…Kainde is rich while his poor MPs get poorer by day!!!IF I WIN AS AN MP ON AN OPPOSITION TICKET,NEXT THING IS TO BE VERY CLOSE TO THE PRESIDENT SO THAT HE CAN GIVE A MINISTERIAL JOB!!We all work for money,so why waste time in opposition on a regional party (upnd) which wont rule Zambia anytime soon?
KEEP THE FIRE BURNING PF LEADERS!!WE ARE VERY MUCH BEHIND YOU!!
Its saddening to read tins like Njimbu here post stuff like this ….this is why we are not going anywhere with small minds like this!!
what is saddening is listening to HH… I mean did you listen to how obnoxious the chap is at Radio Phoenix? I was disappointed with the caliber of conveying the message, I really thought the man was articulate! Far from it.
He has emboldened me to participate in Zambia’s politics… I am not going to stand by and let such tribal caliber make this so much noise.
@Namwala boy:YOU ARE 100% RIGHT.tribal voting has killed Zambian democracy.THIS IS THE REASON WHY PEOPLE LIKE KAMBWILI OR KALABA END UP FORMING POLITICAL PARTIES INSTEAD OF JOINING UPND.HH would have loved to work with Kalaba and Kambwili but their(CK&Kalaba’s) followers cannot support that and neither can HH’s followers allow CK to lead UPND.in the end, PF shall win because it is SUPPORTED BY MAJORITY NORTHERNERS AND EASTERNERS WHO ARE MANY IN ZAMBIA!!
surely, how can Maureen Mwanawasa lose against that dull Kalumba (Lusaka mayor) if people dont vote on tribal lines?
Almost all those bembas and easterners who supported HH in 2016 have ditched him-returning to PF or joining NDC!!
HH can only work with somebody else if it is to his advantage.
The man is a tribalist. One of the papers am writing will show you this… I will let every Tonga see how stupid their leader is.
I have always maintained as a Chartered Accountant I applied for a position I was denied because I was non Tonga. I knew this because my eyes inside Grant Thornton was a British White woman who happened to be my best friend’s girlfriend in Zed. The issue is everyone agreed I was excellent but still was excluded and word went round that I was non Tonga.
This is an organisation that the guy seeking for presidency presided over. It is not just me this happened to and it is not just me who is aggrieved as you can hear for yourselves people calling him tribal. It is not for the fun of it, it is…
a fact!
That is why he cannot be president in addition to inside information of selling Zambia’s companies to himself.
HH has done nothing to project himself as a nation builder. Instead, in his dullness, he starts calling the same people he wants votes from ati ba Koswe. He has no idea that the use of this word has lost him a lot of support.
@ Abilimi… I rest my case! And am saying this not as anti Tonga cause my wife is half Tonga and half Scottish.
HH is not good for Zambia
I was streaming radio Phoenix and my God… I hear the guy on corruption and privatisation, which he himself is not qualified to speak about. BUT my God the quality of deliverance of his message was pathetic… I’d obliterate this guy to pieces given a one on one with him. I have researched on his guy and he has so much inconsistencies in his message.
I’d put him where he belongs, grazing with his own cows!
Sadly for UPND,Zambians keep on hearing dull upnd mps such as Garry Nkombo in parliament talking about tribalism on daily basis.NKOMBO FORGETS THAT TRIBALISM ISSUES ONLY FAVOUR PF!!UPND IS SAID TO BE TRIBAL AND THAT TAG WILL ON LEAVE UPND ONCE HH IS REPLACED!!!
I hear a lot of people on voting day on a queue saying they cant vote for a tonga while those from 3.5 provinces also say bembas and easterners are thieves.IN THE END,A PERSON SUPPORTED BY NORTHERNERS AND EASTERNERS WINS BECAUSE THESE TWO TRIBES ARE THE MAJORITY IN ZAMBIA!!so HH only has himself to blame by practicing tribal politics since 2006!!
You will say anything to distract and move away from the topic at hand.
You see every critic of government as belonging to UPND, you are quick to slander the opposition politicians even on unrelated topics.
You are so obsessed with tribal and political party affiliations, anyone from tribes and parties you don’t like is your enemy!
You presence here is uninspiring, it’s depressing and nothing new is learned from reading your posts.
You don’t have to be right always!
These are wasted years …you have an utterly dull President who goes to Rwanda instead of feeling ashamed that a small country is able to have clean streets and a Professional Police Dept….he is there talking about deleting villages on NRC card.
The dull person is HH… listen to him speak. All he has done is make money on money obtained by misleading the government at the time.
Who wouldn’t make the kind of money he has by misleading your own country to drive the bus into the ditch! No morals there!
People still believe in the PF but not in you Mr president Lungu.
2021 u should step outside and allow another person to take over from u please
ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND says Sejani. I agree with NSCS and Njimbu. I have always said that TONGAS genetically are tribal people. We have seen their tribalism in offices, schools, neighborhoods, churches etc and some of us,like NSCS has already stated above, have suffered injustices due to tribalism of TONGAS. HH himself ascended to UPND leadership through tribalism at the expense of Sakwiba Sikota, Patrick Chisanga, Bob Sichinga and Given Lubinda. If by grave mistake (GOD FORBID) HH wins 2021 elections Zambia will be divided more on tribal lines than ever before because this guy is a pure tribalist. Lets not give HH or any TONGA chance to rule until they stop practicing tribalism. HH A TICKING TIME BOM TO ZAMBIA’S PEACE AND SECURITY.
Yes we do! Even if Hanegtives Department of Animalia does not! We do, Sir!
No we believe in PF, government and Mr. Lungu. Do not mislead the people!
On contrary so was Rupiah Banda’s led MMD, but the axe had to chop them out regardless of the danger or impact it will bring to the country. After all don’t bank your allegiance on people, cause they can be so unpredictable and unreliable
“Speaking at the PF Chilanga District Fundraising Dinner at Ndozo Lodge, President Lungu said the people are still with the PF because they still believe in its ideals.“
Wow people need PF not the other way around.
The bitter pill PF and Lungu forced on Zambian ‘s throats. Majority of Zambia do not trust PF and its dictator. He has imposed himself on the people.
Lusambo on his own behalf and that of all the DCs pledged k250 000 is what the article says…! Gentlemen and ladies, let us read and understand before commenting. By the way, is it surprising for one to donate a k250 000 in this modern Zambia? Why is it that everyone with money in Africa is accused of either being a thief or Satanist? I personally have a chain of friends in business who cash in over k200 000 daily..! Let us work hard and make money instead of being crying babies whilst others are getting rich.
This Stolen money, what business is Lusambo in to give him enormous returns and to enable him donate such large of money. We are not blind bane