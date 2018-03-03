The University of Zambia is set to reopen on Sunday 11th March 2018. In a statement released to the meadia last eveining, UNZA Public Relations Manager Damaseke Chibale said that squatting is illegal and will not be tolerated.
The Statement further said that all first year and returning students at both the Great East road and Ridgeway campuses should report for the beginning of the 2017/2018 academic calendar year.
Mr. Chibale encouraged students to start paying online for tuition and other user fees to avoid long queues as online registration will remain open until the 30th of March.
Mr. Chibale said the deadline for late registration is 14th April 2018.
Earlier this week, Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo clarified and maintained that government has banned sub-letting of accommodation at colleges and universities amongst the students popularly known as ‘squatting’.
Professor Luo said that institutions of higher learning in the country should shape and develop students academically instead of teaching them to ‘steal’. She cited that UNZA Mina campus with a population of 3,800 were allegedly charging K700 per bed space thereby enriching themselves from squatting activities.
Its better! Let them squat in Kalingalinga.
UNZA should lead by example. Too many students too little accommodation.
Its pathetic to say the least.
Disaster.
hohoho. Then it will close in the next few days because students have not been paid their upkeep.
Disaster.
Madam Luo is behaving like she’s still a faculty member at UNZA. Her mandate is not to make pronouncements regarding squatting. That’s the decision of unza management. In any case, banning squatting is wishful thinking, the institution has no means of policing that, it’s impossible.
That moron Luo will be kicked out soon by the courts!!
There is insufficient accommodation at and around UNZA. The people who own and run boarding houses around UNZA are exploiting students. In a normal country UNZA management should have set conditions limiting the number of students per room even in those surrounding boarding houses and also negotiating charges.
The only way to reduce squatting is by having security main entrances where a fob is the only way to access the building….you still have 1960 buildings and still talking about 1960 problems yet you are building the same 1960 designed roads for $1 million per kilometre.
Declaring squating illegal when you have not provided alternative accomodation is nonsense! Built more hostels then declare squatting illegal!
Its lazy corrupt entities in power UNZA has enough land for them to construct a multi-story prefab building block with 400 studios to solve this problem but we have a govt that has no priorities only interested in stealing.
UNZA AND CBU STUDENTS CAN RENT ROOMS IN HOUSEHOLDS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE TOWNS. IN HERE IN RICHCOUNTRIES I AM YET TO SEE A UNIVERSITY THAT ACOMMODATES ALL OF ITS STUDENTS. A LARGER %AGE RENT ROOMS IN HOUSEHOLDS FROM WHERE THEY CAN REACH THEIR UNIVERSITIES WITH RELATIVE EASY USING PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUCH AS BUSES OR TRAINS OR A COMBINATION OF BOTH. BUT, THIS CAN ONLY WORKOUT WITH RESPONSIBLE STUDENTS WHO DON’T TAKE SCHOLARSHIP MONEY FOR, “TWANWA AGAIN”. HOUSEHOLDERS SHOULD ALSO CASH-IN ON THIS- FINGIGURE ONE OR TWO ROOM FOR STUDENTS RENT-OUT.