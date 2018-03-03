The University of Zambia is set to reopen on Sunday 11th March 2018. In a statement released to the meadia last eveining, UNZA Public Relations Manager Damaseke Chibale said that squatting is illegal and will not be tolerated.

The Statement further said that all first year and returning students at both the Great East road and Ridgeway campuses should report for the beginning of the 2017/2018 academic calendar year.

Mr. Chibale encouraged students to start paying online for tuition and other user fees to avoid long queues as online registration will remain open until the 30th of March.

Mr. Chibale said the deadline for late registration is 14th April 2018.

Earlier this week, Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo clarified and maintained that government has banned sub-letting of accommodation at colleges and universities amongst the students popularly known as ‘squatting’.

Professor Luo said that institutions of higher learning in the country should shape and develop students academically instead of teaching them to ‘steal’. She cited that UNZA Mina campus with a population of 3,800 were allegedly charging K700 per bed space thereby enriching themselves from squatting activities.