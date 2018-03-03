The Zesco United and Napsa Stars’ 2018 Charity Shield semifinal has been abandoned.

The match was called off in the 63rd minute due to a waterlogged pitch at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka after a storm in the first half pounded the ground left and it looking like a bog.

The game was tied at 1-1 before referee Wisdom Chewe called time on the match.

“The game has been pushed to Sunday, March 4 at 13h00 at the same venue,” Zesco media officer Maurice Sichone disclosed.

Meanwhile, Napsa took a 9th minute lead when Alex Mwamba converted a penalty after Zesco captain and defender Dauti Musekwa handled the ball.

But Zesco turned on the pressure and equalized through Bornwell Silengo who crashed-in booming free kick from outside the area that ripped through the driving rain and startled Napsa goalkeeper Masosa Bola.

Winner will face Nkana in the final on March 10 at the same venue.

Nkana beat Zanaco 2-1 in the other semifinal match played at Nkoloma on March 1.