The opposition UPND has refuted reports that it was part of a grouping of political parties that recently met in Ghana and endorsed gay rights in its constitution.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said the reports that the UPND signed up to gay rights during the meeting is mere propaganda by the PF.

Mr Katuka said the UPND is not interested in engaging in unproductive undertakings with the PF.

And Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda who also attended the meeting described the reports as rubbish.

Mr Banda said nothing of that sort happened during the Ghana meeting.

He has since challenged the PF to familiarize themselves with the term liberal politics than spreading falsehoods.

In a statement, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda alleged that the UPND met in Ghana to adopt a common constitution that will support and promote gay rights in Africa and the party was represented by Chairman for international relations Mulondwe Muzungu and Party spokesperson Charles Kakoma.

He said the UPND, with its partners appended their signatures to adopt the rights of homosexuals, which includes lesbians, gay, bisexual, non-binary and intersex relations whom they classified as marginalized.

Mr Chanda alleged that the same gathering was used to discredit Zambia’s image and that of the Patriotic Front Government as covered in some sections of the media.

“We wish to advise the Africa Liberal Network (ALN) that Patriotic Front shall not be lectured to by a ‘club’ with liberal values and agendas that at variance with our core values and culture as Zambians,” Mr Chanda said.

He said democratic principles are agreed and ascribed to in the party’s membership to the highest intergovernmental and multilateral bodies and treaties.

“We refuse to entertain ‘imagined and UPND spun ‘abuses’ in their quest to tarnish the nations reputation in a blatant power grab with their ‘liberal partners’ who promote among many other affronts to our culture, rights of lesbians, gay, bisexual, non-binary and intersex relations,” he said.

Earlier, there was a report that the Liberal parties meeting in Ghana has adopted a common constitution that will support and promote gay rights in Africa.

More than 30 countries were represented and Zambia was covered by the United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairman for International Relations Mulondwe Muzungu and Party Spokesperson Charles Kakoma.

In adopting the final draft, the liberal networks accepted to promote equal rights for all and defend human rights world-wide including rights of lesbians, gay, bisexual , non-binary and intersex.

Liberal political parties in Africa such as the Democratic Alliance of South Africa and UPND of Zambia are meeting in Ghana.

The resolution follows the final draft adopted in Oxford in April 2017 after other drafts were adopted in Berlin, Taipei, Newyork and Marakeshi.

The parties also expressed what they termed as serious concerns on the deteriorating political situation in Zambia and urged the government to restore democracy in the country.

Opposition liberal parties countries in about 30 countries in Africa passed a resolution on Sunday in Accra, Ghana, urging the Zambian government to depart from the path of dictatorship and allow democracy to prevail.

The resolution was passed at the General Assembly of the Africa Liberal Network (ALN) meeting in Accra.

The ALN is an organisation of 44 liberal political parties from 30 countries in Africa. It is an associated organisation of Liberal International, the political family to which liberal parties belong.

The meeting alleged that the Zambian government lacked commitment to national unity, good governance, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law as enshrined in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance .

The meeting also alleged that Zambia was sliding into one party dictatorship as press freedom, freedoms of expression, assembly, movement, privacy and association were being trampled upon every day, and opposition political parties were denied the freedom to operate due to repression, state brutality and political violence.

The meeting was concerned that the prevailing circumstances were fuelling tension in the country, threatening peace and stability in Zambia, thereby exposing the country and all its values to the dangers of civil strife, displacement and misery.

Part of the resolution said:

“Now therefore, the Zambian government which is a member of the African Union and signatory to the African Union Agenda 2063, African Charter on Human Rights, African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance is implored to uphold the ideals of Agenda 2063 by doing the following: (i) depart from the path of dictatorship and allow democracy to prevail ; (ii) call upon the Zambian government to amend the Public Order Act and free political activity in keeping with democratic principles ; (iii) prevent the escalation of tensions, political violence and state brutality and give back to the citizens their normal lives ; (iv) stop cold blooded arrests and incarcerations of citizens as the case was with the incarceration of the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in April 2017, on trumped up treason charges ; (v) stamp out corruption as it has created unbearable conditions for the majority of the citizens; and (v) uphold liberal values to level the political playing ground in line with competitive politics. ”

The ALN General Assembly was hosted by the Progressive People’s Party of Ghana with support from the Liberal Democrats of the United Kingdom , Friedrich Naumann Foundation of Germany, The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of the Netherlands and the Democrats 66 party of Europe.

The resolutions were released by the African Liberal Network President Steven Mokgalapa of South Africa.

The UPND was represented by Chairman for International Relations Mulondwe Muzungu and Party Spokesperson Charles Kakoma