For the first time ever, Castle Lite Unlocks is headed to Zambia! The brand synonymous with sub-zero temperatures is bringing the most extra cold concert to Lusaka at Levy Mall Upstairs Car Park on the 10th of March 2018 with the multitalented “Hell Naw” hit maker, Nasty C, as the headlining act!

Castle Lite Unlocks is known for bringing international artists onto African shores, giving consumers the most innovative music experience with both local and international acts performing on one Extra Cold Stage. The Unlocks concert has over the years seen international artists such as Kanye West, Drake, J Cole and Travis Scott grace the South African stage and since then, it has transcended onto other African countries like Mozambique, Nigeria and Tanzania. This year sees the birth of “Road To Castle Lite Unlocks” which will give African countries a first-hand experience of the Castle Lite Unlocks Experience. First up on the roaster is none other than rapper, producer and trailblazing song writer Nasty C, who will headline the first ever Road To Unlocks concert in Zambia.

“Road To Castle Lite Unlocks has been an exciting event that we’ve been planning for a while now and we can’t wait for the first one to happen in Zambia! Africans have interacted with the Castle Lite Unlocks concerts in South Africa so we thought it would be cool to bring the experience to countries such as Zambia, with headlining acts from African countries. Road To Castle Lite Unlocks is going to be an epic celebration of African talent and we hope you’ll be a part of this Extra Cold first!” – Marsha Kumire – Castle Lite Africa Brand Manager