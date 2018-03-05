Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has reaffirmed that his country has severed all ties with the Sahrawi Republic.
And Ambassador Malanji has announced that President Edgar Lungu will soon visit Morocco for an official visit.
Ambassador Malanji, who joined Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita at a press conference in Rabat, said that “Lusaka no longer maintains bilateral relations with SADR.”
Lauding the bilateral ties between Morocco and Zambia, Ambassador Malanji said that Zambian diplomatic missions “will inform countries and the international and regional organizations of this decisive break” with the Sahrawi Republic.
He said talks were focused “on the very good relations between Morocco and Zambia, which are expected to be reinforced in several areas, especially on political and economic levels.”
Ambassador Malanji also lauded King Mohammed VI “historic visit” to Zambia in February 2017.
After Morocco’s official return to the African Union on January 31, 2017, King Mohammed VI began an African tour on February 1, 2017.
The King’s tour started from the Republic of South Sudan and then continued into Ghana, Zambia, Guinea, and Cote d’Ivoire.
During his visit to Zambia, King Mohammed VI co-chaired the signing ceremony of 19 partnership agreements with the Zambian leader Edgar Chagwa.
After the King’s visit, Zambia’s Former Minister Harry Kalaba announced his country’s decision to withdraw its recognition of the SADR.
The announcement was made less than a month after Morocco’s return to the African Union and few days following King Mohammed VI’s first official visit to Zambia.
And Mr. Bourita said their meeting was an opportunity to discuss means to ensure the smooth implementation of an agreement signed last year.
Mr. Bourita lauded the growing momentum in bilateral ties since the Moroccan king’s visit, saying the signed agreements lay the ground for solid cooperation.
The Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister said the two sides also discussed a number of regional issues of common interest.
The Sahrawi Republic officially known as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) is a partially recognised state that controls a thin strip of area in the Western Sahara region region and claims sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony and later province.
The SADR government controls about 20–25% of the territory it claims.
The SADR government considers the Moroccan-held territory to be occupied territory, while Morocco considers the much smaller SADR-held territory to be a buffer zone.
The Sahrawi Republic maintains diplomatic relations with 40 UN states, and is a full member of the African Union.
It is an act of dangerous betrayal of the people in occupied Western Sahara who continues with the struggle for self-determination and independence. It will be hard for SADC member countries to trust and respect Zambia if we are now for subjugation of fellow Africans to oppressor powers when we are signatories to the UN and AU resolutions calling for a referendum in the Western Sahara.
Should this report be true, it will be our biggest mistake of historic implications. We will be rewriting our profile as reliable supporters of the African liberation struggle for justice and freedom.
Stop siding with occupiers and Maroc colonialists who’ve refused to hold a referendum.Even the UN doesn’t recognize Morocco’s claim to the land and most of AU members are same.
It appears under PF we stand for nothing. SADR is recognised by SADC,the AU and the UN for a long time now.Even Morocco’s return to the AU was on condition that they never question the legitimacy of the SADR at the AU.So what is the value of this change of approach by Zambia rather than private interests for those in authority especially the President!
