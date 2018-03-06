The Shape of Water won Best Picture at the 90th annual Academy Awards, and Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for The Shape of Water, his first Oscar win in four noms. It led all films with four Oscars.
In an unusual twist, only six films won multiple trophies tonight, led by Shape of Water, followed by Dunkirk with three and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Blade Runner 2049, Coco and Darkest Hour with two apiece.
The acting awards went as expected, with Frances McDormand winning Best Actress for Three Billboards, Gary Oldman taking Best Actor for Darkest Hour and Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell snagging Supporting Actress and Actor for their respective roles in I, Tonya and Three Billboards. All four were odds-on favorites after filling their mantles throughout awards season.
Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, and James Ivory took Adapted Screenplay for Call Me by Your Name.
All of the Best Picture nominees won at least one award, except Lady Bird and The Post.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements getting plenty of screen time.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 90th annual Academy Awards:
BEST PICTURE
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
FRANCES MCDORMAND
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
GARY OLDMAN
Darkest Hour
DIRECTING
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo del Toro
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
REMEMBER ME
from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Alexandre Desplat
CINEMATOGRAPHY
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Roger A. Deakins
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
GET OUT
Written by Jordan Peele
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Screenplay by James Ivory
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
THE SILENT CHILD
Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
HEAVEN IS A TRAFFIC JAM ON THE 405
Frank Stiefel
FILM EDITING
DUNKIRK
Lee Smith
VISUAL EFFECTS
BLADE RUNNER 2049
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
COCO
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
DEAR BASKETBALL
Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
ALLISON JANNEY
I, Tonya
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A FANTASTIC WOMAN
Chile
PRODUCTION DESIGN
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
SOUND MIXING
DUNKIRK
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
SOUND EDITING
DUNKIRK
Richard King and Alex Gibson
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
ICARUS
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
COSTUME DESIGN
PHANTOM THREAD
Mark Bridges
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
DARKEST HOUR
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
SAM ROCKWELL
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
