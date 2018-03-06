90th Oscars …and the winners are

Jordan Peele – Best Original Screenplay – ‘Get Out’

The Shape of Water won Best Picture at the 90th annual Academy Awards, and Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for The Shape of Water, his first Oscar win in four noms. It led all films with four Oscars.

In an unusual twist, only six  films won multiple trophies tonight, led by Shape of Water, followed by Dunkirk with three and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Blade Runner 2049, Coco and Darkest Hour with two apiece.

The acting awards went as expected, with Frances McDormand winning Best Actress for Three Billboards, Gary Oldman taking Best Actor for Darkest Hour and Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell snagging Supporting Actress and Actor for their respective roles in I, Tonya and Three BillboardsAll four were odds-on favorites after filling their mantles throughout awards season.

Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, and James Ivory took Adapted Screenplay for Call Me by Your Name.

All of the Best Picture nominees won at least one award, except Lady Bird and The Post.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements getting plenty of screen time.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 90th annual Academy Awards:

BEST PICTURE
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
FRANCES MCDORMAND
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
GARY OLDMAN
Darkest Hour

DIRECTING
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo del Toro

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
REMEMBER ME
from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Alexandre Desplat

CINEMATOGRAPHY
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Roger A. Deakins

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
GET OUT
Written by Jordan Peele

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Screenplay by James Ivory

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
THE SILENT CHILD
Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
HEAVEN IS A TRAFFIC JAM ON THE 405
Frank Stiefel

FILM EDITING
DUNKIRK
Lee Smith

VISUAL EFFECTS
BLADE RUNNER 2049
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
COCO
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
DEAR BASKETBALL
Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
ALLISON JANNEY
I, Tonya

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A FANTASTIC WOMAN
Chile

PRODUCTION DESIGN
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

SOUND MIXING
DUNKIRK
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

SOUND EDITING
DUNKIRK
Richard King and Alex Gibson

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
ICARUS
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

COSTUME DESIGN
PHANTOM THREAD
Mark Bridges

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
DARKEST HOUR
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
SAM ROCKWELL
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

(Source: deadline.com)

 

