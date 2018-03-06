The Shape of Water won Best Picture at the 90th annual Academy Awards, and Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for The Shape of Water, his first Oscar win in four noms. It led all films with four Oscars.

In an unusual twist, only six films won multiple trophies tonight, led by Shape of Water, followed by Dunkirk with three and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Blade Runner 2049, Coco and Darkest Hour with two apiece.

The acting awards went as expected, with Frances McDormand winning Best Actress for Three Billboards, Gary Oldman taking Best Actor for Darkest Hour and Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell snagging Supporting Actress and Actor for their respective roles in I, Tonya and Three Billboards. All four were odds-on favorites after filling their mantles throughout awards season.

Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, and James Ivory took Adapted Screenplay for Call Me by Your Name.

All of the Best Picture nominees won at least one award, except Lady Bird and The Post.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements getting plenty of screen time.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 90th annual Academy Awards:

BEST PICTURE

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

FRANCES MCDORMAND

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

GARY OLDMAN

Darkest Hour

DIRECTING

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Guillermo del Toro

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

REMEMBER ME

from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Alexandre Desplat

CINEMATOGRAPHY

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Roger A. Deakins

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

GET OUT

Written by Jordan Peele

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Screenplay by James Ivory

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

THE SILENT CHILD

Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

HEAVEN IS A TRAFFIC JAM ON THE 405

Frank Stiefel

FILM EDITING

DUNKIRK

Lee Smith

VISUAL EFFECTS

BLADE RUNNER 2049

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

COCO

Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

DEAR BASKETBALL

Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ALLISON JANNEY

I, Tonya

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A FANTASTIC WOMAN

Chile

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

SOUND MIXING

DUNKIRK

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

SOUND EDITING

DUNKIRK

Richard King and Alex Gibson

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

ICARUS

Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

COSTUME DESIGN

PHANTOM THREAD

Mark Bridges

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

DARKEST HOUR

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

SAM ROCKWELL

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

