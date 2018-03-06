Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded not guilty to three counts of forgery, uttering of false documents and giving of false information to a public officer.
Mr Kambwili took plea before Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba.
The charges are in relationship to the registration of a company called Mwamona Engineering and Technical company.
Immediately after plea was taken the state presented former Zambian Voice Executive Director Chilufya Tayali as its first witness.
Mr. Tayali informed the court that he reported Mr. Kambwili’s alleged wrong doing to Presidential Press Aid Amos Chanda long before the suspect was fired as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.
He said the reason for reporting was so that President Edgar Lungu can take up the matter and act against Mr Kambwili.
Mr Tayali alleged that Mr. Kambwili signed documents relating to the company called Mwamona Engineering and Technical Limited.
He said the state will bring another witness that will produce the alleged documents in court that will show the wrong doing that Mr Kambwili allegedly committed.
This was after defence lawyer Keith Mweemba insisted that Mr Tayali should produce documentary evidence to show the wrong doing of Mr Kambwili.
Nkani yalula. Brother CK be strong. This case will finish your career and any political ambitions you had for this country. How can you claim that you are not the owner of the company yet you are the signatory and make all critical decisions for the company?
Zed
Am sure you have seen the documents yes?! Many such cases have come and gone pa Zed since KK, Chiluba, etc…nothing new here!
After Tayali gets his brown envelope he will say I have no evidence ..that’s how he puts food on the table and eats both sides of the fence!!
And the documents will be produced and ck will start insulting the president.
He should have pleaded guilty to 1 out of 3.
WHY DID TAYALI REPORT TO AMOS CHANDA ? IS ECL an ACC OFFICER? The intention was good but procedure not followed so TAYALI ukose you have to pay damages to CK
To evaluate the true price of the goods he was carrying ….only in Zambia can people like Tayali survive this long eating from all pots!!
It must have been the other way round, in biology it is called reverse osmosis.
Both Kambwili, & Tayali are ROTTEN CORRUPT CHARLATANS, who have no scruples, & only use their butts, & bellies to function, always @ the expense of the gullible poor citizen.
I personally would not pour water on any of these two if they were on fire, but use kerosene instead, as they are both are a Cancer to Zambia.
Kambwili talks too much, I hope it coincides with his thinking. Keith is just trying to be sensational, the only person who can produce those documents is an officer at PACRA, otherwise he could’ve applied that the documents be not admitted as evidence. It seems Keith has confused so many people. I doubt if there will be more than 3 witnesses
Its Tayali who is telling us about Kambwili signing. He must show us what he saw. Anamuona bwanji? I can’t wait for Keith to tear this boy’s evidence to shreds. I hate parasitic opportunists.
First they will eat each other!
This fat creep also, disgustingo!
By the way did h.h hold his weekly press briefing on monday? Any new embarrassment for himself? No? Did he halucinate about mukobeko? No? Ok that was done at African local network of lesbians. Talking about that was it officially opened by Zodwa dressed “as born?”?