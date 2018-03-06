Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has called on the public to be on the lookout and report anyone selling ICT equipment on the market that do not reach the required standards.

ZICTA Cooperate Communication Affairs Manager Ngabo Nankonde said ZICTA is working hand in hand with the Zambia Bureau of Standards to make sure that the ICT equipment on the market meet the required standards.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, Ms. Nankonde disclosed that ZICTA is working country-wide to make sure that the ICT equipment’s on the market are type approved.

She further stated that ZICTA has not yet recorded any equipment not meeting the required standards.

Ms. Nankonde who also disclosed that ZICTA offers certificates to show that all ICT equipment are type approved noted that dealers respond in a stipulated period of time and that, no trader has been found wanting.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Affairs Manager revealed that ZICTA has signed a Memorandum of understanding with Zambia Revenue Authority to help monitor ICT equipment from the country’s entry points.