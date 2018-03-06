The opposition UPND says the ruling Patriotic Front has been sent panicking after being exposed by the African Liberal Network (ALN) for their dictatorship, abuse of human rights and corruption.
The ALN released a resolution at the weekend that denounced dictatorship in Zambia which upset the PF and in response accused the Liberals of meeting in Accra to talk about homosexuality.
A UPND delegate who attended the meeting, Charles Kakoma said the issue of homosexuals and lesbians was not on the agenda and was never discussed.
Mr Kakoma who is also UPND Spokesman said what appeared to have annoyed the PF was the resolution on bad political governance in Zambia which the African Liberal Network issued.
He said the deliberations of the General Assembly of the Africa Liberal Network were live on Twitter and documented on other media for anyone to follow.
Mr Kakoma said it was trash journalism for the PF to try to manipulate the statement from Africa Liberal Network by infusing in homosexuality to suit the PF agenda on propaganda.
Mr Kakoma said the injustices being committed by the PF and it’s government are being noticed by the world and no amount of denial or propaganda will help the PF.
“There were three resolutions and one declaration passed. These resolutions were on the political situation in Zambia, the political situation in Somalia and the effect of climate change in South Africa. The declaration was on Africa embracing market economics,” Mr Kakoma said.
Me thinks UPND is denying and protesting too much on this issue. Their overboard denial and protesting has now gotten my attention. I smell some rotten thing in the background.
The homos story is a Sunday Chanda’s imagination. Sunday may actually be gay, watch him carefully
UPND grow up and start talking about issues affecting us like higher taxes because theirs more dictatorship in your part than in PF.
The most nicest people you can ever meet are of the same sex ie gays
To be honest these people MUST be accepted in Zambia because some people are born with sexuality that prefers the same gender
Also I hate the word homosexuals, gays, lesbian is better
They are born that way.
Believe me from personal experience, when I spoke to Nick’s friend he said he first started experimenting,He realized that he liked guys much more than girls. He never chose for that to happen to him
Also I don’t think that sexual conversion is possible in my own opinion, but I think that would be wrong to try and change someone for who they really are.
I would strongly suggest we accept them in Zambia, its ignorant to turn them away. Europe does why not poor Zambia?
Thanks
Bb2014,2016
For some of us who are progressives & open minded to support any party we get offended by careless lies. Please stop defending what is an open secret. Go to the website for ALN & there are many statements there where gay rights are supported & part of the agenda for ALN. In fact the latest official statement was posted by Luke Akal (ALN Coordinator) on 15 August 2016. Fortunately, Zambia is God country & whatever God rejects Zambia rejects also. So please disassociate yourselves from this ungodly network immediately. God Bless Zambia
Ba Mushota, dont be this shallow is your reasoning…. Ati “Europe does why not poor Zambia”? Meaning whatever a rich person does is the correct thing te? …a wealthy person shi**ing in public is a cool thing; but utterly unacceptable for a poor guy to do the same tefyo? (Ati iyo, balekeni banye babili balikwata ulupiya…) Stop being smart for nothing on this specific issue.
UPND pliz , pliz ! Come out from this fellowship,we know their major agenda . Mind you, birds of same feathers fly together. My fear is that this fellowship will
bring a big dent on this big political party(UPND)which will make PF stronger and win
by atleast 65% in 2021.
Obatala – You do not seem to know that gay rights is a liberal agenda item. Whether it was discussed or not, that is a very important agenda item for the liberals. So, the liberals who attended this meeting need to just tell us their position on this issue.
SO DESPERATE FOR POWER SUCH THAT YOU YOU CUTTING TIES EVEN WITH ANYTHING..
DESPERATE PEOPLE DO DESPERATE THINGS
Hichilema’s term expired in 2010, whatever you do we will sort you out through the ballot so you’re campaigning at wrong fora. I was surprised when a UPND supporter told me that the next election petition will be heard in Geneva! that’s how lost these people are
Mr Kakoma thinks we are U5.
Who on earth doesn’t know what liberal politics is about?
The ALN promotes lesbian,gay,bisexual,transgender(LGBT) rights,abortions and prostitution.
It’s not a secret and they don’t need to pass a resolution.The ALN exists to promote the liberal values above.
Its a good organization for countries like South Africa where LGBT,abortion and prostitution are legal.
It’s a taboo for a Christian nation to even think of attending or associating with liberal politics.
Kakoma and his UPND should have shame.
Rural households lack clean water,classes are under trees,cholera in Lusaka ,some 70% of Lsk residents live in slums.Excuse me Zambians & Kakoma don’t we have bigger issues than the damned LGBT to discuss?
We do have many issues Enka!!!!!!! of immediate concerns are urban floods coupled by mosquito infestations. Which will lead to deadly malaria. I am sympathiser for UPND but to be heard in Gay & Lesbian issues all the time.
liberal of what issues Mr Manoj? How do you attend a meeting of promoters of evil things? You also went there to discuss PF?
The problem with upnd they think like demons have possessed their evil schemes. ALN sure is the organization you can really stand for.? Put politics aside . The organizations is funding gayism, lesbianism, promoting homosexuality,child sexual abuse and abortion rights in the name of promoting and enhancing their human rights. I wonder kakoma that he can stand up and support the unchristianity and evil schemes of the same organizations.when zodwa was banned from traveling to Namibia and Botswana the ALN organizations projected several accusations against their named countries ,even, threatening to call UN and intervene .Today in Zambia we have kakoma who wants to take advantage of masses who are no knowledge about ALN.shame upnd.
Can we exchange Magufuli for UPND?
Sound familiar? When MMD became desperate it tried to pin the homosexual tag on the PF to scare voters and distract attention from real issues of poverty, corruption, etc. Now PF is trying to do the same thing to UPND. And yet Zambia thought it voted for change… imagine.
The hypocrisy by some Zambians is really nauseating. Chances are that this Sunday Chanda and many other holier-than-thou cadres who profess to be staunch Christians are engaged in some the worst sins one can imagine. Most of these are involved in rampant extra-marital affairs with several side chicks, involved in the theft of public funds, they’re kings of “JEMASON”, they hack their opponents with pangas and machetes at every election campaign etc. Ironically, they come in droves accusing their opponents of being engaged in certain sins, as if their own sins are lesser than their opponents.
Ba PF, learn to accept people the way they are. Homosexuals and lesbians are people just like everyone else.
We in the UPND believe that accepting people the way they are is cardinal. Respect Human Rights, Respect Peoples Choices. Zodwa Ba Bantu is a good example. I am happy that you have now come to your senses and accepted that she can come and perform in the manner she wants. Let her come to perform in the manner she is gifted. Whatever we end up seeing will be history. Mind you Zodwa goes to Church. Homosexuals, Lesbians go to Church. So what has changed now if I may ask. Freedom of speech. Freedom of sight and Freedom of hearing
If PF supported homosex you’re going to say the opposite.
We are a Christian nation and we do not condone Sodomy
Desperation can lead to the unthinkable. …accept homosex and we’ll ensure you win the presidential elections. ..quite plausible.
Enka, sunday chanda raisedthe issue is it now wrong in zambia to issue a statement refuting the opposition party’s mouth organ. Please post logically not with a bias