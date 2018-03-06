Privately owned Muvi TV has seen a number of influential Journalists leave the popular television station citing lack of motivation.
About five experienced Journalists among them News Editor Melody Mwala have left Muvi TV to join Prime TV after the station started delaying payment of their salaries.
Others who have left included award winning Journalist Mwape Kumwenda, Eastern Province Correspondent Oswald Yambani, Western Province Correspondent Lloyd Kapusa and Northern Province Correspondent Njenje Chizu.
The other Reporter to have left is their Copperbelt based Correspondent Mike Mubanga.
The Reporters have all since reported for duties at Prime TV.
Muvi TV sources indicated that the privately owned TV station is undergoing a serious financial crisis which has seen workers suffer delayed payment of their salaries.
This is good and health, there must be competition among companies for talented people. Next move will be to increase pay and return the remaining highly talented. remember this “Zambia is beautiful only if we Zambians make it beautiful. No foreigner will develop Zambia but Zambians.”
Never heard of the Jornos but good for them.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
May be no wonder that time Dr Nevers Sekwila Munba was ambushed by Nakachinda during the Assignment Programme.It was reported that MUVItv was paid by the RB/MUTATI PROJECT to disturb and embarrass Dr Mumba the legitimate MMD President.Because of these same financial problems at the Station.
The starting of the fall-out.Don’t be allowed to be used to do evil.God is judge.This time around God is judging for those who do evil-either by themselves or sent/used .God will judge.
Very good for MUVI Tv but sad for ZNBC who are not paying their employees.
Its no longer z movi tv it was. Result many clients have gone to prime tv where news is worthy watching.
When media is used by politicians, integrity is thrown out of the window. Soon the realities of business start to bite as large part of the public shun the biased news and revenues of these media houses fall sharply. Fred M’membe felt this phenomenon with his post newspaper and now Nyirenda is next. Sad for Nyirenda, he has undone a good business he had worked hard to build, should have stuck to ethics: politics temunobe!!
Talking of Mmembe. I wonder why when Mr Sata gave several cabinet and party portfolios to Edgar, he didn’t oppose it. But when it appeared after the death of Mr Sata, that Edgar was going to succeed him, Mmembe turned knives on him…calling him all sorts of things.
Prime TV is equally being sponsored by UPND. Immediately a fallout happens the same will be the case.
Very good competition there. If only we had this competition among other sectors and industries, no worker could go unpaid. At the moment its seems like a normal thing for workers to go months without pay especially with Zambian companies while the bosses lavish in expensive cars. They do that with impunity knowing the workers have no where else go but to stick around for that flimsy pay after 60 – 90 days. But if we had a vibrant business environment in Zambia where employees are empowered to leave one job and join the other, every employer will make sure he invests and does the best for his employees.
Prime News on Thursday evening news reported that 108 teachers at Kabulonga boys who are of the Tonga tribe have been transferred or retired in national interest. I’m not questioning the number, but how come one tribe can have such a huge number of teachers at a single school? I questioned the mental capacity of the news editor, because even a 7 year old can tell that this political propaganda and very amateurish.
Every oneis commenting on the pay issue by private media here, but if i recollectstaff at znbc and other governmsnt parastatals are not being paid in an orderly manner.. muvitv relies on advertising when an economy is in crisis the money available for advertising is diminished because demand is diminished by diminished discretionary income.
Economics is like a pyramid if the base isn’t solid then the whole structure will crumble