Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has announced that State and Council police officers will soon start arresting those found littering the city.
Mr Lusambo said the clean standards that Lusaka has now assumed following a massive clean by the defence forces should be maintained.
He said he will soon be meeting Council management to devise strategies to ensuring that the new Statutory Instrument on public cleanliness is enforced.
Mr Lusambo said was speaking on Government Forum television programme on ZNBC TV last evening.
He said the PF administration is focused on transforming Lusaka city into a modern city that every one will be proud of.
Mr Lusambo said the culture of littering should now come to an end.
“I get shocked that the same Zambians when they travel to cleaner cities in neighboring countries such as Bostwana, they are so proud of such cleaner cities that they even take selfies there but when they come back here, they are the first to throw litter everywhere and they start telling us how beautiful Bostwana is. Why can’t we be proud of our city and maintain cleanliness,” Mr Lusambo stated.
He said it is unfortunate that some donated litter bins in the Central Business District have already started getting full.
Mr Lusambo said one of his main focus will be to ensure that there is a mindset change among Lusaka residents regarding cleanliness in the city.
Where wil you be finding us?
It’s unfortunate that trash bins are full? and blames citizens. Why not arrest council and it’s Mayor Kalumba?
Idea is good… hope he plans to do this in the whole province not just Lusaka CBD. As province minister his “constituency” is bigger than that of the sleeping MAYOR!
Is Lusambo the new Michael Sata? This is a joke.
Lusambo mwaiche wilatinya abantu first provide rubbish bins where people can put rubbish. If you cannot provide enough runish bins then you start sending hot hair threats that is rubbish you are talking.
More money in corrupt Police pockets!!
You 1mbeciles for once try to appreciate good efforts bh others. You sound like your party will encourage littering the surroundings. No wonder upnd time to rule zambia is still far. The problem lies with its vuvuzelas who cant reason beyond insults.
“he will soon be meeting Council management to devise strategies to ensuring that the new Statutory Instrument on public cleanliness is enforced”
If you are going to create SIs for littering you should also improve Police cells, collect rubbish from bins regularly, have more bins ..when I’m in Lusaka driving all day all the litter in my vehicle from morning I have to keep in the car till evening to throw in the bin at home.
If he said he is lobbying to ban plastic bags then working to towards the above plus encourage Zambian made cotton bags and other issues i would have been excited.
start with kids….old ones have grown up dirty. travel by bus and see if most people bath. smell horrible
“…He said it is unfortunate that some donated litter bins in the Central Business District have already started getting full…”
There in lies your problem. You are useless. I say nomore.
Litter bins already full,kick the backside of the council and his sleepy so called Mayor!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Lusaka is surrounded by two many shunt compounds.Start with Misis,Chibolya,John lengi,Kanyama,Garden..ohhoo No, this space can be full..you need to sensitise the masses in those compounds first before they ride there bicycles or board mini buses to mess in town.
Politics aside…this is a positive move!
The move is good,but are there enough prisoncells???????????
Long overdue. Need to be fully supported. It’s a shame; Zambians have no sense of civic responsibility and public hygiene. They need a strong man, like Lusambo, to push them and enforce such an attitude. I pray that street vending will never rear its head back again. No cheap, shortsighted populist political appeasement of hapless masses.
I keep on referring to the white man. During his rule people not keeping their surroundings would be charged at the work place and would even lose their jobs.
Have we got enough space in prisons and will our corrupt cops do an honest job without asking for bribes from the offenders?
He has good intentions, but lacks the intelligence component. You fine them, get their information, then only arrest them if it is the 5th offense.
In addition to what Nzelu has said, everybody must carry the national ID so that when they are cited by the police officer, the card can be swiped on an electronic scanner that stores data to be deposited at the main Database. This way it will be easier to track repetitive offenders and charge them accordingly. This is a doable act which must be implemented.
Don’t give lungu those ideas….he will sell Zambians to the lebanses of lamise like how he sold all cars in Zambia to them.