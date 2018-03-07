First Lady Esther Lungu says it is gratifying that women are making positive gains towards achieving gender parity across the globe and Zambia in particular.

Mrs. Lungu said the gains women have achieved towards gender parity has been made possible by the very strong civil society movement of advocacy, activism and support in the country.

The first lady urged women not to be complacent but continue pressing forward and remain united.

The First Lady was speaking at the Women’s Day Reception event last evening organised by the Chinese Ladies Union in Zambia at the Lusaka Museum.

She hailed the efforts of government for the strides it has made to ensure gender equality in the country and further commended the legislature for putting in place policies and laws that protect women and girls from any forms of violence.

The Chinese Ladies Union in Zambia (CLUZ) also applauded Zambia for achieving gender equity and for implementing various women empowerment programs in the country.

Union Patron and Wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Geng Hailing said Zambia has made strides to ensure gender equity and has managed to improve representation in decision making positions in the country.

She said China like Zambia has also ensured that women representation in government increases so that they participate in the decision making process.

She further hailed the relationship between the two countries noting that the ties have continued to deepen resulting in the people of the two countries to work together in various sectors.

She said China will endeavor to expand the cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of the citizens.

The Women’s Day reception which was held ahead of the international women’s day which falls on the 8th of March was characterised by Chinese music performances by pupils and Chinese instrumentalists.