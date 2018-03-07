ZESCO Public Relations Officer Henry Kapata says the power cuts being experienced in some parts of Lusaka are not as a result of loadsheding.
Mr. Kapata said some parts of Lusaka like Chilenje, Chalala, and Kamwala have been experiencing some power cuts due to the faults caused by the current season.
Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Kapata said the mentioned areas are not experiencing load sheding but only electrical faults due to the current weather.
He however said that ZESCO is having challenges in fixing the faults because the fixing of electricity faults is not done during the rainy season.
Mr. Kapata noted ZESCO sends messages on mobile phones to residents if the faults are caused by the company to inform them about the inconvenience.
He however mentioned that there is enough water that will ensure the constant supply of electricity to the nation.
Recently there has been concerns from some residents of Lusaka assuming that the power cuts were load shedding.
This comedian Henry Kapata has always something to blame apart from ZESCO’s incompetence and inefficiency…we used to have faults and power cuts during KK’s time due to rain and they were fixed within 2 hours and 4 hrs if a tree fell on a line.
This company has become to big it needs to be unbundled let them only deal with generation and maybe distribution privatize retail side of it.
Can’t fix???? What more Nuclear power coming soon. Twasanswa.
But who builds under a pylon?i cannot understand the things we get up to as a people
Mr Kapata here in my area (Nipa), it’s a must we must lose power once a week from 11 to 14hrs for the past 3 weeks. So your explanation doesn’t hold any water. If you don’t fix faults then why does the power get restored.spining all the time, you should be honest sir.
“….because the fixing of electricity faults is not done during the rainy season”
So just wait until the end of the rainy season. If the faults occur at the beginning of the rainy season, wait for at least five to six months before they can be fixed. If it rains all year…..
Sharon experiences mind blowing orgasms at the mention of HH or anything beginning with ‘Ha’ or ‘tribe’.