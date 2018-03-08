Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says the National Health Insurance (NHI) should not be politicized because the scheme will benefit the Zambians.
Dr Chilufya says the introduction of the National Health Insurance will ensure that all Zambians have access to affordable health care.
He said it is important that Zambia achieves Universal Health Coverage at every stage, with particular emphasis on primary health services.
The Minister said this yesterday when he officiated at the Stakeholders Consultative Forum on the National Health Insurance Bill in Lusaka.
Dr Chilufya said it is essential to note that the Household Health Survey revealed that about 96 percent of the respondents were of the view that the introduction of a Social Health Insurance would be beneficial to the general population.
And Unions representing public and private workers are happy that the process of consultation on the National Health Insurance bill is ongoing and bearing fruit.
Speaking on behalf of the unions who held a consultative discussion with government and other stakeholders on Wednesday, Secondary School Teacher Union of Zambia -SESTUZ- Secretary General Wamuyawa Sitebikiso said he is happy that the concerns of the union have been taken on board by government.
Mr Sitebikiso said the National Health Insurance bill will provide decent and affordable health care for their members who have been yearning to have access to quality health care.
He has told ZNBC News that the unions position on the matter has Not changed and they still stand by the resolutions they made when they met in Livingstone early this year.
And Mr Sitebikiso has taken a swipe at some people and unions who are boycotting consultations over the national health insurance bill.
This National health Insurance is long overdue and the Government is wasting time even conducting more consultations! Those of us who live in certain countries know the benefits of such medical schemes….it’s such a simple concept. Just implement..
@Linkman, your “certain countries”, don’t include countries with free healthy care system
The National Health Insurance Bill is ill conceived. Just one example, most is not all private sector employees already pay health insurance premiums, this in itself is a big relief for government as these people do not use government facilities..it will be a unfair to over burden these employees. This is just one example…there are several. As proposed by Dr.Cholera Chilufya, this may be the biggest scandal of the year
The health insurance scheme is the way to go. There is no free lunch in the park. The only worry is the amount of stealing of public funds and misappropriation reported year in year out. Minister, what are you doing to avoid this scheme paying for exaggerated fee’s like the case with ambulances.
Look at the two fools above, the majority of citizens are poor and cannot afford such schemes. PF has failed to run the country despite taxing the people to death, you took out subsidies, increasing everything and no you want to overburden poor citizens with this foolish health scheme. liars Linkman sad even in developed nations many are uninsured you can’t import schemes from else where and expect them to work, most of the stuff in these hospitals is donated with very little improvement so people will be paying for broken down equipment and pain killers.
This National Health Insurance scheme is the work of the World Bank. The government is being forced to lower its expenditures in light of the high debt. Why cant the minister be forthcoming.