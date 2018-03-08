Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says the National Health Insurance (NHI) should not be politicized because the scheme will benefit the Zambians.

Dr Chilufya says the introduction of the National Health Insurance will ensure that all Zambians have access to affordable health care.

He said it is important that Zambia achieves Universal Health Coverage at every stage, with particular emphasis on primary health services.

The Minister said this yesterday when he officiated at the Stakeholders Consultative Forum on the National Health Insurance Bill in Lusaka.

Dr Chilufya said it is essential to note that the Household Health Survey revealed that about 96 percent of the respondents were of the view that the introduction of a Social Health Insurance would be beneficial to the general population.

And Unions representing public and private workers are happy that the process of consultation on the National Health Insurance bill is ongoing and bearing fruit.

Speaking on behalf of the unions who held a consultative discussion with government and other stakeholders on Wednesday, Secondary School Teacher Union of Zambia -SESTUZ- Secretary General Wamuyawa Sitebikiso said he is happy that the concerns of the union have been taken on board by government.

Mr Sitebikiso said the National Health Insurance bill will provide decent and affordable health care for their members who have been yearning to have access to quality health care.

He has told ZNBC News that the unions position on the matter has Not changed and they still stand by the resolutions they made when they met in Livingstone early this year.

And Mr Sitebikiso has taken a swipe at some people and unions who are boycotting consultations over the national health insurance bill.