

Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba says Phase II of the construction of communication towers across the country is progressing well.

Mr. Mushimba said the communication towers project covers the construction and installation of a total of 1009 sites across the country.

He said this will also include upgrading the current transmission and Radio Access Network and other Information Communication Technologies (ICT) facilities under Zamtel at a cost of $280 million.

The Minister said this in a ministerial statement delivered in Parliament yesterday.

Mr. Mushimba stated that the project will increase mobile coverage and access from the current 70 % to cover almost 100% of the country once the project is complete.

He added that the project will also increase the efficiency in the provision of ICT services across the country.

Mr. Mushimba explained that the project is targeting dense clusters of settlements and economically active areas such as the health centres, schools, farming, and mines among others.

He revealed that about 3.5 million Zambians will be connected to the grid.

Mr. Mushimba said the project has created the much needed employment of around 30 people per site, capacitated entrepreneurship in rural areas with accessible communication facilities.

He revealed that progress of works on the entire project that started in the last quarter of 2017 to date is estimated at 10%.

Mr. Mushimba noted that as at 15th February 2018, 110 towers across all provinces have been constructed out of which 66 were functional and on-air.