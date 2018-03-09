Women in Katete district have called on government to take action against sexual abuse being perpetuated by people in high ranking positions.

Women’s Day Organising Committee Chairperson Victoria Phiri said the sexual abuse come as a result of the vulnerability of women which government needed to address by empowering the women more.

Ms. Phiri said this during the commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebrations held under the theme, Time is now, rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives.

“There are various issues that are affecting women in the Zambian society and to be specific Katete district. The most challenging issue are that of molestation of women by officials in higher positions both in rural and urban areas, women are usually disadvantaged in social life due to their biological make up,” she said.

In response to this, Katete District Commissioner Joseph Makukula encouraged the women to report any form of molestation to the relevant authorities.

Mr. Makukula said most women did not come out in the open to report the molestations and any perpetuated gender inequalities that took place in society.

“The major challenge that government is facing right now is that the women have not come out in the open to expose all these challenges that u are facing, the kind of violence that is happening in our homes and communities, all these challenges you just seat on them and say all is well and yet we know that there are a lot of problems,” he said.

Mr. Makukula further warned anybody who will be found perpetrating sexual harassment against women and any act of gender inequality, to face the law.

He further urged women in the district to take necessary prudent risks in order to improve their lives.

Mr. Makukula said government has put up adequate policies that encouraged the potential that women have in contributing to the status of the nation.

He said the policies, however cannot be materialised if women do not push themselves and take necessary steps and risks to improve their lives and that of the nation.